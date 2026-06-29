The Best Spine Surgery Is the One You Never Need: Harvard-Trained Spine Surgeon Releases Landmark Book on Preventing Chronic Low Back Pain

PML Mastery, the global surgical education platform founded by Dr. Babajide Ogunseinde, announces the release of The Coach Before the Scalpel, an evidence-based, prevention-first guide to obesity, chronic low back pain, SI joint dysfunction, and lifelong musculoskeletal health.

DALLAS, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic spine surgeon, inventor, educator, and author Babajide Ogunseinde, MD, FAAOS, ABPS, announces the release of his fourth book, The Coach Before the Scalpel: A Surgeon and a Coach's Guide to Preventing Obesity, Chronic Back Pain, and the Surgery You Never Needed, co-authored with fitness coach Deji Ogunseinde, founder of One8ty Fitness.

Book Cover "The Coach Before the Scalpel" Babajide Ogunseinde MD, FAAOS, MBA Candidate

Drawing upon more than fifteen years of clinical practice and thousands of spine procedures, Dr. Ogunseinde presents a comprehensive, evidence-informed approach to preventing musculoskeletal disease before surgery becomes necessary. The book integrates orthopedic surgery, obesity medicine, biomechanics, rehabilitation, nutrition, exercise science, behavioral psychology, and spiritual wellness into a practical roadmap for patients, healthcare professionals, and wellness advocates.

Unlike traditional self-help books, The Coach Before the Scalpel examines the complex relationship between obesity, chronic low back pain, sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction, inflammation, biomechanics, and lifestyle choices. Readers gain a clear understanding of how excess body weight alters spinal loading, increases stress across the SI joints, accelerates degeneration, and contributes to chronic disability. The book also reviews current concepts in weight management, including calorie control, exercise physiology, protein intake, GLP-1 medications, sleep optimization, and long-term behavioral change.

A major focus of the book is the often-overlooked sacroiliac joint, a significant source of chronic low back pain that is frequently misdiagnosed. Dr. Ogunseinde explains modern diagnostic principles, conservative treatment strategies, and when surgical intervention becomes appropriate. He also shares the story behind the development of the Posteromedial-to-Lateral (PML) SI Joint Fusion Technique; an innovative minimally invasive procedure he developed to simplify SI joint fusion while improving surgical efficiency and patient outcomes.

The book reinforces a simple but powerful philosophy:

"The best surgery is often the one that never becomes necessary."

Rather than focusing solely on surgical treatment, The Coach Before the Scalpel advocates early intervention through healthy nutrition, movement, weight reduction, accountability, resilience, and patient education. The result is a unique blend of preventive medicine and orthopedic science designed to reduce disability while improving quality of life.

About the Author

Dr. Babajide Ogunseinde is a Harvard-trained orthopedic spine surgeon, inventor, educator, and medical innovator. He graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Commonwealth University before earning his Doctor of Medicine as valedictorian at Howard University College of Medicine. He completed both his orthopedic surgery residency and spine fellowship through the Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Program.

Over the past fifteen years, Dr. Ogunseinde has performed more than 8,000 spine procedures and has become internationally recognized for developing the PML SI Joint Fusion Technique, a minimally invasive surgical innovation that has been published in peer-reviewed literature and presented nationally and internationally. He is currently completing an MBA in Organizational Management.

Other Books by Dr. Babajide Ogunseinde

Faith and Purpose: The PML Story

A personal account of faith, perseverance, innovation, and the journey that led to the development of the PML SI Joint Fusion Technique.

SI Joint Dysfunction: The Truth Shall Set You Free

An educational guide for patients and healthcare professionals explaining SI joint dysfunction, diagnosis, conservative management, and modern minimally invasive treatment options.

Messages From Our Father: Father's Wisdom

A collection of inspirational life lessons centered on faith, leadership, perseverance, family, and purpose.

Advancing Spine Surgery Through Innovation

Dr. Ogunseinde is also the founder of the PML Mastery™ educational platform, dedicated to teaching surgeons the Posteromedial-to-Lateral SI Joint Fusion Technique through digital education, mobile learning, webinars, and hands-on cadaveric training.

Educational resources, surgeon training, and information about the PML Technique are available at MasterPML.com

Preorders available at www.PMLInnovation.org

Media Contact

Babajide Ogunseinde, MD, FAAOS, ABPS

Orthopedic Spine Surgeon • Medical Innovator

Email: [email protected]

240.353.8281

Website: MasterPML.com

Books: PMLInnovation.org

SOURCE PML Mastery