The Best State in the U.S. is Utah, Says 2024 Best States Rankings

Utah tops rankings that measure health care, education and economy.

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah is the best state in the U.S., according to the 2024 Best States rankings. U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and civic journalism, evaluated all 50 states to capture how states best serve their citizens across a range of categories, including health care , education , economy , infrastructure , opportunity , fiscal stability , crime & corrections and natural environment .

"Utah has a vibrant, diverse economy and unsurpassed natural beauty, but what truly sets our state apart is our people," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. "We lead the nation in volunteering and charitable giving every year and this spirit of community leads to a collaborative approach to problem solving, an ecosystem that supports innovation, and a culture that strengthens families and individuals. I'm proud of the Beehive State and appreciate the validation that Utah really is the best state in the nation."

Key findings in the 2024 Best States rankings:

Utah , No. 1 overall, achieved top 20 results in seven out of eight categories. However, it underperforms in the environment category (where it ranks No. 46), while New Hampshire – ranked No. 2 – underperforms in fiscal stability (where it ranks No. 38).

Ahead of November's hotly contested presidential election, five red states and five blue states make the top 10 of the overall rankings. Western states generally perform much better in higher education than in pre-K-12. Washington , California and Nevada , for example, rank in the top 15 for metrics across higher education, but all three rank significantly lower (by at least 29 spots) for metrics assessing pre-K-12 education.

, and , for example, rank in the top 15 for metrics across higher education, but all three rank significantly lower (by at least 29 spots) for metrics assessing pre-K-12 education. Hawaii leads the way in health care. At No. 1 overall in this category, the state is also ranked No. 1 in the subcategory of health care access, No. 2 in the subcategory of health care quality and No. 3 in the subcategory of public health, excelling by topping the list for metrics including child wellness visits, health care affordability, mental health and low mortality rate.

At No. 1 overall in this category, the state is also ranked No. 1 in the subcategory of health care access, No. 2 in the subcategory of health care quality and No. 3 in the subcategory of public health, excelling by topping the list for metrics including child wellness visits, health care affordability, mental health and low mortality rate. Metrics within the opportunity category reveal systemic racial disparities. In comparing per capita income among the BIPOCH (Black/Indigenous/people of color/Hispanic) population to that of non-Hispanic whites, the smallest gap is 82 cents per dollar in Maine , and the largest gap is 53 cents in North Dakota . In nearly all states – except for New Hampshire and Vermont – those who are BIPOCH are less likely to have at least a bachelor's degree.

"As we anticipate this year's presidential election – as well as critical races in the House and Senate and for governor's mansions – Americans are taking a hard look at the policies and practices that impact them where they live," said Gary Emerling, U.S. News managing editor for government rankings. "The 2024 Best States rankings and editorial content offer insightful information on where states are excelling and where the pain points are so citizens can be better informed going to the ballot box this November."

In its sixth edition, the Best States rankings draw upon more than 70 metrics and tens of thousands of data points to measure how well U.S. states are performing for their citizens. In addition to health care and education, the metrics take into account a state's economic growth; its roads, bridges, internet access and other infrastructure; its public safety record; the fiscal stability of state government; and the opportunity it affords its residents. More weight was accorded to some metric categories than others, based on surveys of what matters most to residents.

2024 Best States Rankings

*See the full rankings here .

Overall – Top 10

1. Utah

2. New Hampshire

3. Nebraska

4. Minnesota

5. Idaho

6. Iowa

7. Vermont

8. Washington

9. Florida

10. Massachusetts

Health Care

1. Hawaii

2. Massachusetts

3. Connecticut

Education

1. Florida

2. Utah

3. Massachusetts

Economy

1. Florida

2. Idaho

3. Utah

Infrastructure

1. North Dakota

2. Oregon

3. Utah

Opportunity

1. Vermont

2. Maine

3. Iowa

Fiscal Stability

1. Wyoming

2. North Dakota

3. Nebraska

Crime & Corrections

1. New Hampshire

2. Maine

3. Vermont

Natural Environment

1. Hawaii

2. Minnesota

3. Rhode Island

The 2024 Best States rankings are unpacked in data-driven stories, including an overview of why Utah is the best state in America ; a comparison of red state and blue state performance as it relates to the rankings; and why Florida is No. 1 in the education and economy categories .

The Best States rankings are the centerpiece of the U.S. News Best States portal, a platform combining analysis, daily reporting, historical information and photography on state issues. Best States is part of U.S. News' civic journalism portfolio, which includes the Best Countries report and the Healthiest Communities project .

To view the full rankings and search state profiles, visit www.usnews.com/states . For more information on Best States, follow coverage on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) using #BestStates.

