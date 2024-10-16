U.S. News Announces the 2025 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage

2025 ratings feature enhanced methodology, evaluating 30+ quality measures.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2025 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage to give information to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries looking to find the right medical insurance companies for their health care needs during annual open enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, 2024.

The ratings of the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage evaluate private insurance companies on the basis of U.S. News' analysis of 30+ quality measures published by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

For the 2025 edition of Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage, U.S. News considered CMS data and quality measure results for every evaluated insurance company's Medicare Advantage health plans. U.S. News in consultation with experts selected 30+ CMS quality measures and assigned each measure a weight reflecting its relevance to consumers. The results for a provider's plans were averaged together, with greater weight assigned to plans having the highest enrollments.

The Best Medicare Advantage Companies of 2025 include:

Best Medicare Advantage Company: Aetna Medicare, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Ins. Co., Devoted Health, Inc., Highmark Health

Best Medicare Part D Company: Centene Corporation, Elevance Health, Inc., Humana Inc., Medica Holding Company

The 2025 edition also highlights the Best Medicare Advantage Companies in Each State.

"With so many Medicare Advantage options to choose from, it's crucial for seniors to have access to high quality, data-driven resources as they make their health care decisions," said Sumita Singh, senior vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News. "U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage ratings provide a comprehensive overview of the top insurance companies, empowering Medicare beneficiaries to find the best options for their unique preferences and needs."

Medicare-eligible beneficiaries can sign up for U.S. News' three-day email course here, which includes a free Medicare Plan Selection Guide to help eligible seniors and their caregivers choose the best Medicare coverage for themselves or a loved one.

For more information, visit Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage.

