The Best Tool for Eliminating Malodors? Cinnamon

Cinesteam®'s Groundbreaking Medical Device Uses the Bark-Based Spice to Adsorb Bad Smells Emanating From Troublesome Wounds

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounds are challenging enough to heal without worrying about secondary conditions and side effects. And yet, one common concern for many is dealing with wound malodor. The smell can exacerbate an already stressful situation, and it can be difficult to contain or eliminate. This is why the French health brand Cemag Care developed its groundbreaking secondary dressing, Cinesteam®.

"Wounds that are recurring or chronic can often generate unpleasant smells," says Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "These kinds of wounds often manifest as fungating wounds, tumoral wounds, infected leg ulcers or bedsores. In any of these cases, dealing with the smell can be overwhelming for patients and their caregivers. That's why we turned to cinnamon as a way to effectively adsorb the smell."

Desjardin takes care to emphasize the word adsorb. Whereas "adsorb" consists of actively receiving or soaking up something, "adsorb" consists of the adhesion of a gas, such as a malodorous smell, in thin layers on the surface of a solid.

While it's important for patients to take prescribed medications and maintain clean, dry primary dressings on their wounds as a way to heal, this doesn't always deal with the smell. When the aroma becomes unpleasant, Cinesteam® can function as a secondary dressing (i.e., it doesn't come in contact directly with the wound itself).

Each dressing contains natural cinnamon, which functions as the main active ingredient. Cinnamon was specifically chosen by the Cemag team due to its superior ability to bind malodorous organic VOCs during chromatographic analysis . Limited research has also shown that 83% of patients and their caregivers found that cinnamon completely eliminated the recurrent foul smells they were dealing with on a daily basis.

"Cinnamon's unique properties help treat the underlying causes of wound odor quickly," says Desjardin. "Other solutions take time to kick in. A secondary dressing is a fast, effective, and easy way to ease olfactory discomfort caused by wound malodors and restore a greater quality of life for patients."

About Cinesteam:

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative OTC medical tool that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot, bed sores, and more. Cinesteam® effectively reduces unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com.

