The Best Ways Goodwill® Helps To Reduce And Reuse On Earth Day

"Goodwill is your best bet for reusing things you no longer need or want," said Jim Gibbons, president and CEO, Goodwill Industries International. "On Earth Day, and every day throughout the year, Goodwill's local donation centers stand ready to receive your clothes, toys, furniture, electronics and other items. By donating to Goodwill, you know those items will be reused by someone else, rather than having them clog up our nation's landfills."

In the spirit of Earth Day, Goodwill offers these tips on how you can protect our planet by reusing and recycling:

Use Goodwill's redesigned Goodwill Mobile App to find locations where you can donate goods and shop for great bargains. The app is available through the App Store and Google Play.

The one-time use — and disposal — of plastic kitchen items is a leading cause of plastic pollution. Rather than use plastic or disposable dishes, glasses and silverware, purchase casual sets for picnics, camping, tailgates and other uses at your local Goodwill retail location.

Think of Goodwill when it comes time to upgrade and replace your consumer electronics items. Many Goodwill donation centers accept used computers, radios, television sets, and other electronics that are easily reconditioned and sold in Goodwill's retail locations, thus keeping them out of landfills.

In addition, many local Goodwill organizations are finding innovative ways to reuse and recycle old items. For example:

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit (MI) runs GreenWorks, which offers industrial recycling services to socially conscious municipalities, utilities, automotive suppliers and others.

(MI) runs GreenWorks, which offers industrial recycling services to socially conscious municipalities, utilities, automotive suppliers and others. Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia ( Maple Shade, NJ ) operates Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, which collects, sanitizes, refurbishes and sells durable medical equipment and medical supplies.

and ( ) operates Goodwill Home Medical Equipment, which collects, sanitizes, refurbishes and sells durable medical equipment and medical supplies. Goodwill Industries of Northern New England ( Portland, ME ) collaborates with other local organizations on Project Upcycle Runway Event, during which fashion designers use clothing from Goodwill to create gala-worthy outfits, culminating in a runway fashion show.

"As always, when you donate to Goodwill, know that you are helping the environment by reducing waste," said Gibbons. "And you're also helping others in your community by creating jobs and training services through the sale of your donated items."

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 162 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 13 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. GII was also ranked by enso as the #1 brand doing the most good in the world for two consecutive years, and was the only nonprofit brand rated in Forbes' 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years. Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that create job training programs, employment placement and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com®. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and create jobs by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including janitorial, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, packaging, assembly, food preparation, document management, grounds keeping and administrative services. In 2016, local Goodwill organizations collectively placed more than 313,000 people in employment in the United States and Canada. In addition, more than 35 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and more than 2 million people received in person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, use the online locator at Goodwill.org or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook and Instagram: GoodwillIntl.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-ways-goodwill-helps-to-reduce-and-reuse-on-earth-day-300633850.html

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

Related Links

www.goodwill.org

