The BGL Industrials Insider -- Industrial Distribution M&A Strong Amid Overall M&A Market Slowdown

News provided by

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

16 Nov, 2023, 17:53 ET

CLEVELAND, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Value-added Industrial Distribution remains resilient despite a lull in the broader M&A market, with major sector sub verticals seeing consistent deal activity, according to a new industry report released by the Industrial Distribution investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL)

Read the BGL Industrials Insider—Industrial Distribution M&A Strong Amid Overall M&A Market Slowdown: https://bit.ly/bglIndustrialDistributionInsider 

Continue Reading
Value-added Industrial Distribution remains resilient despite a lull in the broader M&A market, with major sector sub verticals seeing consistent deal activity, according to a new industry report released by the Industrial Distribution investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).
Value-added Industrial Distribution remains resilient despite a lull in the broader M&A market, with major sector sub verticals seeing consistent deal activity, according to a new industry report released by the Industrial Distribution investment banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Notwithstanding a mixed macroeconomic environment, industrial distribution companies continue to perform as supply chain disruptions have eased and price increases have moderated.

Acquisitions remain a priority for capital deployment and are an important growth lever for product line and geographic expansion, enabling acquirors to take advantage of enhanced operating leverage and buying power achieved through increased scale.

Capital availability is keeping the industrial distribution M&A pipeline active across the major distribution subsectors as strategic and financial buyers display a robust appetite for new platforms and add-on acquisitions, which has carried through the year.

While lenders remain cautious and borrowing criteria have tightened, lenders are continuing to seek opportunities to deploy capital, and high-quality industrial distribution businesses are viewed as attractive borrowers given their fragmented markets, low capital expenditures, and attractive free cash flow characteristics.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Also from this source

BGL Welcomes Brandon Dobell as Managing Director within Services

BGL Welcomes Brandon Dobell as Managing Director within Services

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Brandon ...
BGL Announces the Sale of Fielding Environmental to GFL Environmental Inc.

BGL Announces the Sale of Fielding Environmental to GFL Environmental Inc.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Fielding Environmental (Fielding), a fully integrated environmental solutions...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.