The BGL Industrials Insider -- Long-Term Outlook for the Building Products Industry Remains Favorable

News provided by

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

28 Jun, 2023, 14:44 ET

Pipelines Build While Investors Remain Cautious in the Current Building Products M&A Market

CLEVELAND, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While Building Products M&A activity has slowed, the pipeline of opportunities continues to grow as sellers await the opportune time to market their businesses amid uncertainties in the housing market and the broader economy, according to a new industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

Read the BGL Industrials Insider— Pipelines Build While Investors Remain Cautious in the Current Building Products M&A Market: https://bit.ly/BuildingProductsInsiderbgl 

Continue Reading
While Building Products M&A activity has slowed, the pipeline of opportunities continues to grow as sellers await the opportune time to market their businesses amid uncertainties in the housing market and the broader economy, according to a new industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).
While Building Products M&A activity has slowed, the pipeline of opportunities continues to grow as sellers await the opportune time to market their businesses amid uncertainties in the housing market and the broader economy, according to a new industry report released by the Building Products investment banking team of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

The issue also features exclusive insights from executives at Validor Capital, Renovo Capital, Drum Capital, and Stax. The insights address diverse building products industry trends ranging from the demand outlook and operational challenges to M&A and valuations. Key takeaways include:

  • The long-term outlook for the Building Products industry remains favorable.

  • While market uncertainty has left some investors sidelined, strategic buyers are leveraging their capital and synergies to complete accretive add-on acquisitions at reasonable valuations.

  • The financing market has pulled back leverage but continues to show appetite for high-quality assets.

  • Consolidation is continuing, with technological innovation and supply chain management cited among the drivers of acquisition activity in the coming months.

Despite headwinds, buyers continue to seek high-quality building products acquisition targets with strategic buyers leveraging the current buying environment to acquire tuck-in opportunities and private equity firms looking for platform investments at attractive valuations.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital marketsfinancial restructuringsbusiness valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Also from this source

Urology Ripe for Consolidation, with Activity Expected to Accelerate

BGL Real Estate Advisors Completes Development Financing for the Second Phase at Residences at Valor Acres

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.