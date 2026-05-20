The Big Timber Auction: Bar None Auction's Largest Logging and Forestry Equipment Auction - Coming Soon to Woodburn, Oregon

WOODBURN, Ore., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar None Auction is proud to bring to the region one of the Pacific Northwest's largest and most exciting selections of heavy logging and forestry equipment including, log loaders, feller bunchers, large application munchers, transfer and utility trucks and more at its upcoming Woodburn public auction on, May, 29th. Not only do we have this heavy machinery in abundance, but a large portion of the inventory is coming from industry respected Mr. Tree's 2026 dispersal package! The auction will present lumberjacks and jills, fallers, buckers and sawyers with an opportunity to shop hundreds of late model forestry machinery at a fraction of the cost of buying new.

Bar None Auction's "Big Timber Auction", May 29th 2026 at www.BarNoneAuction.com.

And while much of the focus of this "Big Timber Auction" is centered on the large inventory of forestry and logging equipment, there is also an impressive line-up of heavy construction iron as well. Current listings, with more lots to be added right up to the week of the auction, include:

Feller Bunchers: John Deere 959M, Timber Pro TL745D

John Deere 959M, Timber Pro TL745D Log Loaders & Handlers: Link Belt 5040TLW, Link Belt 3740, Link Belt 3740TLW, Sennebogen 738E

Link Belt 5040TLW, Link Belt 3740, Link Belt 3740TLW, Sennebogen 738E Skidders: John Deere 648L, Tigercat 630E, Hawker Siddeley C8P

John Deere 648L, Tigercat 630E, Hawker Siddeley C8P Articulating Dump Trucks & Rock Trucks : Volvo A45 (multiple units), Bell B35D (multiple units), CAT D25C

: Volvo A45 (multiple units), Bell B35D (multiple units), CAT D25C Motor Graders : John Deere 872GP, John Deere 772GP, Cat 16G, and more

: John Deere 872GP, John Deere 772GP, Cat 16G, and more Wheel Loaders : Cat 950M, John Deere 544P, Cat 930M, Volvo L220E and more

: Cat 950M, John Deere 544P, Cat 930M, Volvo L220E and more Hydraulic Excavators : Models from Cat, Volvo, John Deere, Case, Doosan, Hitachi, and Kubota, from large‑scale earthmovers to compact units.

: Models from Cat, Volvo, John Deere, Case, Doosan, Hitachi, and Kubota, from large‑scale earthmovers to compact units. Crawler Dozers : CAT D7E, D7G, D6M, D6D, D5K2 XL, D4K2 LGP, John Deere 650K and more.

: CAT D7E, D7G, D6M, D6D, D5K2 XL, D4K2 LGP, John Deere 650K and more. Compaction Equipment : Dynapac CA3500PD, Cat CS433B Smooth Drum, Sakai SV91TF Padfoot and more.

: Dynapac CA3500PD, Cat CS433B Smooth Drum, Sakai SV91TF Padfoot and more. Additional Machinery & Support Equipment: Tracked Dumpers, Grinders, Whole Tree Chippers, Towable Firewood Processors, Towable Log Splitters, Screen Plants, Loader Backhoes, Tracked Pulling Tractors, Tractor Loaders, Skid Steers, and more.

"We have sold and consigned logging and forestry equipment for years out of this location, but this 'Big Timber Auction' is by far our largest inventory line up for the logging industry that I've seen in my nearly eight years here with Bar None Auction." said Steven Petshow, Sales Manager - Pacific Northwest. "The fact that much of this iron comes from Mr. Tree just makes this sale all the more exciting. But please don't take my word for it, come check it out for yourself during the preview days the Wednesday and Thursday before the auction. And, as always, if you have any equipment to sell, give me a call!"

Tax Savings & Climate Advantages

In addition to its easily accessible location, Bar None's Woodburn yard offers two distinct benefits for equipment buyers. Oregon's lack of sales tax creates immediate savings for out‑of‑state purchasers, while the Pacific Northwest's temperate climate helps reduce the rust and corrosion often seen in machinery from regions with heavy road salt or extreme weather. Buyers from areas where such wear is common frequently seek out equipment here for its comparatively lower exposure to those conditions, providing a practical advantage in future upkeep.

Industry Trust & Long‑Standing Partnerships

For over two decades, Bar None Auction has earned the confidence of contractors, fleet operators, and corporations across the western United States. Businesses partner with Bar None Auction to buy, sell, and consign equipment, knowing their assets will be presented to a broad, targeted audience of motivated buyers. With transparent processes, nationwide reach, and a reputation for professionalism, Bar None Auction has become the go-to marketplace where industry relationships are built and maintained.

Auction Details

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 8:00 a.m. (PT) – 5:00 p.m. (PT)

8:00 a.m. (PT) – 5:00 p.m. (PT) Location: Bar None Auction Yard, 17129 Highway 99 NE, Woodburn, OR 97071

Bar None Auction Yard, 17129 Highway 99 NE, Woodburn, OR 97071 Preview: Available onsite May 27 th and 28 th .

Available onsite May 27 and 28 . Bidding: Live online at BarNoneAuction.com

About Mr. Tree:

Mr. Tree is a locally owned, full‑service tree‑care company serving homeowners, businesses, and public agencies across the greater Portland, Oregon metro area. Led by ISA‑certified arborists, the team pairs deep regional knowledge with industry‑leading equipment to protect the city's beloved urban forest while keeping properties safe and attractive. From detailed site assessments to transparent estimates and city permitting assistance, Mr. Tree's client‑first approach ensures every project is handled efficiently and in full compliance with Portland's tree regulations.

About Bar None Auction:

Founded in 1993, Bar None Auction conducts premier monthly public auctions that specialize in heavy equipment, commercial and consumer vehicles and industrial support items. Auctions are conducted year-round throughout the Western US including Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, California, Nevada and Arizona with permanent locations in Sacramento, CA, Fontana, CA, and Woodburn, OR. The leadership team of Bar None Auction has over a century of senior corporate experience that extends beyond auction services. Bar None Auction is a California corporation headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

Media Contact:

Jeff Huber, Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Bar None Auction