The BIG3 Returns To CBS In 2020

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BIG3 and CBS Sports announced a partnership today for the league's upcoming fourth season. Select games will be broadcast on CBS Television Network on Saturdays throughout the summer, starting on June 20 through the BIG3 Championship Game on August 29, except over Fourth of July weekend.

CBS Sports will feature 24 games over the 10 event days of the season with all selected games airing live on CBS. All CBS games will have encore airings on CBS Sports Network. The BIG3 playoffs will broadcast live on August 22 from the Moda Center in Portland. The season will be capped off with the BIG3 Championship Game airing live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on August 29.

"CBS Sports was a remarkable partner for the BIG3 last season as we were able to take the league to a whole new level and reach new fans globally, utilizing CBS' unmatched broadcast team and production, and we're thrilled to bring the BIG3 back to their airwaves in 2020," said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube. "Every Saturday throughout the summer, fans can find hard-nosed, fast-paced, and fun on-court action with the best FIREBALL3 players in the world on America's most-watched network."

This announcement comes after the recognition of the creation and official introduction of the new global sport FIREBALL3 and a series of additional enhancements for the league revealed earlier this year that include: lowering the minimum age to qualify for athletes from 27 to 22 to continue to increase competitiveness; a new "Bring the Fire" rule that allows teams one challenge per half resulting in an in-game one-on-one with the victor winning the call; no longer requiring professional basketball experience and encouraging the best athletes in the world to tryout.

The BIG3 season will tip-off on June 20 at FedEx Forum in Memphis. The complete schedule can be found below. Specific broadcast information will be available at a later date.

2020 BIG3 Dates:

June 20 – Memphis (FedEx Forum)

June 27 – New York (TBA)

July 11 – Washington D.C. (Capital One Arena)

July 18 – Minneapolis (Target Center)

July 25 – Hartford (XL Center)

August 1 – Sacramento (Golden 1 Center)

August 8 – Miami (AmericanAirlines Arena)

August 15 – Chicago (United Center)

August 22 – Portland (Moda Center) *Playoffs

August 29 – Detroit (Little Caesars Arena) *Championship

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

ABOUT CBS SPORTS:

CBS Sports, a year-round leader in television sports, broadcasts a portfolio of events on the CBS Television Network, including THE NFL ON CBS; college football, including the SEC ON CBS; college basketball, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship; golf, including The Masters®, PGA Championship and PGA TOUR; PBR, the world's premier bull riding organization; and CBS SPORTS SPECTACULAR. In addition, the division includes CBS SPORTS NETWORK, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, and produces INSIDE THE NFL for SHOWTIME. CBS Sports Digital's multi-platform offerings include CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports apps for mobile and connected TV devices; streaming sports news network CBS Sports HQ; 247Sports; MaxPreps; CBS Sports fantasy games; and SportsLine.

