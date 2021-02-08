The BIG3 Welcomes Longtime Sports Business and Media Executive Chris Hannan as CEO

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced the hiring of seasoned sports business and media executive Chris Hannan as Chief Executive Officer. Hannan joins the BIG3 following a long career in leadership roles with FOX Sports, Endeavor (WME/IMG), and most recently, Hemp Hydrate. As the BIG3 prepares for its return of its fourth season, Hannan will lead the organization in a post-COVID environment in order to safely bring our game FIREBALL3 back to BIG3 fans around the world.

The unparalleled experience Hannan brings to the table will only amplify the innovation of the BIG3. Prior to his position as Chief Marketing Officer at Hemp Hydrate, Hannan held the title of Executive Vice President of Sales Integration at Endeavor (WME/IMG) where he played a crucial role in multi-million dollar sponsorship and brand partnerships and expanding product integration and branded entertainment within Endeavor's television and film packaging business.

Hannan began his career with a tenure at Fox Sports where he worked in a variety of roles including writer and producer at FOX Sports Net, Head of Marketing for FOX Sports Regional Networks, and eventually landed the title of Executive Vice President of Communications and Integration.

"BIG3 couldn't be more anxious for the 2021 season – it's been a long wait and we are excited to get back on the court. We've used this past year to reflect on all aspects of our league and we've made it even more spectacular than before. Bringing in Chris as the new CEO is a special moment for the league. He brings a unique skillset and background that will really help us grow the league even more. Our players are ready to bring to the fire," said BIG3 co-founder, Ice Cube.

"I've been a fan of the BIG3 since they first began in 2017 and watching them grow into the incredible league they are today has been a privilege. It is such an honor to join this team of true legends. We look forward to getting back on the court this summer, bringing the excitement of the Big3 to the fans, and accelerating the rapid growth of the league," said Chris Hannan.

Hannan joins the BIG3 team as a member of the 2012 Sports Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list, as well as the winner of over 25 Promax, Telly, and Addy awards for his work with FOX Sports.

For more information about BIG3, please visit https://big3.com.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeremy Watkins (Hiltzik Strategies for BIG3)

[email protected]

SOURCE BIG3