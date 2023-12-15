The Biggest Games in College Football are on the Big Screen at Regal

News provided by

Regal

15 Dec, 2023, 18:09 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 15, tickets go on sale to watch college football's biggest games live-streamed on the big screen at Regal. Admission tickets for each game are priced at $19.99 with Regal Unlimited subscribers benefiting from a reduced price of $14.99.

Continue Reading
Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)
Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal)

Beginning with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, December 29, six bowl games will be available at participating Regal theatres, which also include the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl. Regal will cap off their college football live-stream series on Monday, January 8, with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

"Similar to college football stadiums, movie theatres provide avid fandoms with a place to come together and fully immerse themselves in the action taking place on the field," said Stuart Crane, VP of Film at Regal. "From kickoff to the last thrilling drive, our theatres will deliver the big game atmosphere to college football fans across the country with comfort and convenience only found at Regal."

These games are distributed by Theater Sports Network. Scott Daw, President and COO of TSN said, "We believe movie theaters are the next great frontier for live sporting events and are elated with this unprecedented agreement with Regal. These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen."

Regal College Football Streaming Schedule*

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

7 Ohio State vs. 9 Missouri

Fri., Dec. 29

8:00 p.m.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

10 Penn State vs. 11 Ole Miss

Sat., Dec. 30

12:00 p.m.

Capital One Orange Bowl

5 Florida State vs. 6 Georgia

Sat. Dec. 30

4:00 p.m.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

8 Oregon vs. 23 Liberty

Mon., Jan. 1

1:00 p.m.

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential

1 Michigan vs. 4 Alabama

Mon., Jan. 1

5:00 p.m.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

2 Washington vs. 3 Texas

Mon., Jan. 1

8:45 p.m.

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

TBD vs. TBD

Mon., Jan. 8

7:30 p.m.

*All times Eastern

Don't miss out! On Friday, December 15, get your tickets to one or all of the biggest games in college football shown on the big screen at a participating Regal theatre. Download the Regal mobile app or visit us online at REGmovies.com to purchase tickets or see a list of participating theatres.

About Regal:
Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,808 screens in 428 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of November 30, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

About Theater Sports Network:
Theater Sports Network partners with media rights owners and cinema operators to bring live sporting events to global audiences on movie theater screens. Theater Sports Network is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information visit theatersportsnetwork.com or [email protected].

Media Contact:
Richard M. Grover
Head of Marketing, Regal
(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal

Also from this source

Cineworld Group Announces Thomas Song as New Chief Financial Officer

Cineworld Group Announces Thomas Song as New Chief Financial Officer

Cineworld Group announces the appointment of Thomas Song as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Song will oversee the group's finance and...
Regal Has Unwrapped Their Holiday Classics Movie Lineup with Some Added Gifts

Regal Has Unwrapped Their Holiday Classics Movie Lineup with Some Added Gifts

Establishing an annual winter tradition, Regal has unwrapped the 2023 lineup of Holiday Classics movies to show at participating theatres. On...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.