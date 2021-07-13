The BIMM Group Selects Ellucian Cloud Solutions

RESTON, Va. and EAST SUSSEX, United Kingdom, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that The BIMM Group, the largest specialist provider of creative arts education in the UK, has selected Ellucian to modernise its technology operations. A new Ellucian customer, BIMM joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that are in the cloud with Ellucian.

BIMM will be using Ellucian Banner Student with Ellucian Managed Cloud, a student information system (SIS) to support registration, enrolment, grading, advising, and course planning. In addition, BIMM's suite of Ellucian cloud-based solutions will include CRM Recruit, CRM Advise, Intelligent Learning Platform (ILP) and Ethos, to enable future growth and development in a connected environment. Implementing these solutions across BIMM's colleges and future colleges will automate processes to improve efficiencies and ensure consistency with an improved experience for students and staff. BIMM's technology modernisation will make it easier to incorporate new colleges in the future. Ellucian's cloud-based solutions support institutional transformation, student engagement and success across all stages of the student lifecycle.

"Today the BIMM Group has 8 colleges across Europe, serving the music industry established through strategic acquisitions and new campus roll-outs. As part of strategic diversification, BIMM has also moved into the broader creative arts education market with the acquisition of performing arts and film schools, consolidating BIMM as a hub for its three creative arts areas: Music, Performing Arts and Filmmaking," said David Jones-Owen, Chief Operating Officer, The BIMM Group. "With over 8,000 students and to continue to grow, the institution needed a scalable student record system, and we look forward to implementing the Banner product which will enhance our student experience and streamline business processes across multiple geographies and curriculum areas."

"Leveraging our cloud solutions, BIMM's unique model will realize the benefits of a modern technology ecosystem, including seamless integrations, resiliency and scalability. Efficiencies gained will span their growing footprint across Europe," said Darren Hunt, Senior Vice President and Managing Director EMEA and APAC, Ellucian. "We welcome BIMM to the Ellucian customer community and look forward to helping them meet their strategic goals for improved business operations and expansion."

