THE BLACK KEYS RECEIVE SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

Rock duo recognized as one of the most streamed creators in SoundExchange history

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that The Black Keys have been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award, recognizing their stature as one of the most streamed acts in the organization's 20-year history.

"Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have redefined rock music for a generation as The Black Keys, releasing powerful hits like 'Tighten Up,' 'Lonely Boy,' and 'Gold on the Ceiling,'" said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "We are honored to present The Black Keys with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach were presented during the SXSW conference and music festival in Austin, Texas, where duo delivered a featured keynote, premiered the Jeff Dupre-directed documentary This is a Film About The Black Keys, and performed a pair of headlining sets. The band will release its twelfth studio album, Ohio Players, on April 5 via Nonesuch/Warner Records.

Photo (L-R): The Black Keys – (L-R) Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach – receive the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award at SXSW in Austin, Texas (Photo credit: Rafael Sanchez)

About The Black Keys

Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys are singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. The Black Keys have been called "rock royalty" by the Associated Press and "one of the best rock 'n' roll bands on the planet" by Uncut. Cutting their teeth playing small clubs, the band has gone on to sell out arena tours and has released eleven previous studio albums: the debut The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014), "Let's Rock" (2019), Delta Kream (2021), and Dropout Boogie (2022). The band has won six Grammy Awards and a BRIT and headlined festivals in North America, South America, Mexico, Australia, and Europe.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

