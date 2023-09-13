The Black Oak Casino & Resort and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Extend Partnership to Further Enhance Guest Experience and Drive Profitability

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading enterprise solutions provider, announced an extension of their partnership with Black Oak Casino & Resort. Building on the success of the QCI Enterprise Platform, Black Oak will now incorporate the QCI Power Pack and Events modules to elevate guest satisfaction and bolster profitability.

Danielle Chapel, Director of Marketing at Black Oak Casino & Resort, commented on the expanded relationship, stating, "Our collaboration with QCI has been nothing short of transformative. The QCI Enterprise Platform has already delivered tangible results, enhancing our operational efficiency and guest engagement. As we look to the future, we are eagerly anticipating the integration of the QCI Power Pack and Events modules. We believe that these additions will be pivotal in elevating our guest satisfaction and in turn, our profitability."

This partnership reinforces QCI's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools and solutions for businesses in the casino and entertainment industry. Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the extended partnership. "We are deeply honored to continue our relationship with Black Oak Casino & Resort. Their forward-thinking approach and dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences align perfectly with our mission at QCI. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry."

The collaboration will focus on leveraging the power of data and analytics to anticipate guest preferences, streamline operations, and ultimately create memorable experiences for Black Oak's patrons. The adoption of the QCI Power Pack and Events modules represents a significant step in harnessing the power of technology to achieve these goals.

ABOUT Black Oak Casino & Resort

Located in the scenic Sierra Nevada foothills near Yosemite National Park, Black Oak Casino Resort is owned and operated by The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. The casino offers non-stop entertainment with 1,100 slot machines, 22 table games, and high-limit and smoke-free gaming. Enjoy casual and upscale dining, plus full bars with craft beer and cocktails. THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort features 148 luxury rooms and suites, plus a heated saline pool. Our 85-site RV Park offers first-class amenities, including a clubhouse with pool and spa, dog park, and catch-and-release fishing pond.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com .

