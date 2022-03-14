The BLACK+DECKER® dustbuster® AdvancedClean™ Slim Cordless Hand Vacuum Sweeps Up a Better Homes & Gardens 2022 Clean House Award

"BLACK+DECKER has been bringing innovation in the handheld vacuum category since the brand first debuted the original dustbuster in 1979," said Allison Hogan, Global Product Manager of Handheld Vacuums for BLACK+DECKER. "We are honored to be recognized by Better Homes & Gardens for our continued commitment to delivering innovative, affordable and easy-by-design cleaning solutions to our valued customers."

Better Homes & Gardens editors reviewed and tested over 100 new products they hoped would revolutionize home cleaning. Multiple editors used each product, comparing the contenders to each other and their previous cleaning routines in order to select the 42 Clean House Award winners.

The original dustbuster hand vacuum debuted in 1979 and was designed around innovations that were used in the first space exploration. Revolutionary for its time, the dustbuster was among the first battery-powered home cleaning products on the market. Since 1995, the dustbuster has held a place in the National Museum of American History, part of the Smithsonian Institution.

BLACK+DECKER's award-winning dustbuster is part of the brand's expanding home cleaning line, which includes innovative solutions in the handheld vacuum category. The Clean House Awards are featured in the April issue of Better Homes & Gardens, available on newsstands March 11 and on BHG.com.

