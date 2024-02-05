The Bloc has Hired Adam Hessel as Head of Creative & Experience to Redefine the Boundaries of Creativity in Healthcare Marketing

News provided by

The Bloc

05 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloc, a renowned global health-native agency, announces the appointment of industry veteran Adam Hessel as Head of Creative & Experience, based in the New York office. Adam joins The Bloc's executive leadership team, taking charge of creative initiatives in North America and serving on The Bloc's Global Creative Council. Before joining The Bloc, Adam held creative leadership positions at Ogilvy Health, Harrison & Star, as well as GSW.

As Chief Creative Officer of North America at Ogilvy Health, Hessel was a strong advocate of creative excellence. He led his teams to significant award success, showcasing his commitment to creative innovation and a deep understanding of the health, pharma, and wellness sectors. With almost three decades of experience in the field, Hessel has earned international recognition for his creative leadership and has secured the top position in Lürzer's Archive for an impressive three-year streak.

Commenting on the appointment, The Bloc's Global Chief Creative Officer Stephanie Berman remarked, "Adam's appointment marks a pivotal moment for The Bloc. His extensive experience and proven track record in fostering creative excellence aligns with our vision to deliver great work that changes behavior, outcomes, and lives."

Reflecting on his appointment, Hessel expressed, "Joining The Bloc is not just a new job; it's an invitation to be at the forefront of innovation in healthcare creativity. The opportunity to work alongside The Bloc's talented team is both inspiring and exhilarating. I am committed to leveraging my experience to drive forward-thinking strategies, cultivate groundbreaking ideas, and deliver work that elevates our clients' brands and charts new courses for the industry. Together, we aim to transform the healthcare marketing landscape by introducing novel concepts and compelling narratives that resonate deeply with audiences."

Hessel will collaborate closely with Berman and EVP Managing Director Matt Silver, ensuring a cohesive, creative strategy that continues to drive The Bloc's reputation as a leader in health creative marketing.

About The Bloc
The Bloc is the only true global health-native agency uniquely offering the most effective behavioral-based communications platform, BE-COMMs, for global health marketing and medical communications. Celebrating 23 years of excellence, The Bloc is the most-awarded privately owned health creative agency. Its unique and innovative approach integrates local knowledge with data-driven behavioral science, embodied in the BE-COMMs platform, to enhance global strategies, creative impact, customer engagement, and successful outcomes. Discover more about The Bloc's transformative health communications at thebloc.com.

