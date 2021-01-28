The BlocPartners Honored with the Selection of Two Jurors for the Clio Health Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The BlocPartners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, has two executive jurors at this year's Clio Health Awards: Bernardo Romero, CCO at The Bloc, and Xavier Sánchez, CEO at Umbilical and CCO at The BlocPartners. Bernardo Romero is one of the jury chairs and Xavier Sánchez is on the Digital/Mobile, Direct, Experience/Activation, Public Relations, Social Media & Creative Use of Data Jury.

The Clio Health Awards recognizes the best in marketing and communications related to the healthcare industry. Winners are set to be announced at a ceremony this April.

"It's an honor to be asked to be a jury chair at the Clio Health Awards, especially for such a pivotal year for the entire healthcare industry," said Bernardo Romero, CCO at The Bloc, a leading New York-based independent health creative agency. "These past twelve months have left us all with a deeper understanding of the significance of health creative, so I'll be taking very seriously my responsibility as a juror."

Bernardo Romero has overseen some of the agency's most ambitious and acclaimed projects. One was "Instant Doctor," the short film about a world without human doctors which has received over fifty international film awards, including Best Short Film at the New York International Film Awards. Another was "The Call," where The Bloc teamed up with Ingrid Silva's EmpowHer NY to expose unconscious racial bias in healthcare - a project which won a D&AD Wood Pencil.

"I'm very interested in new methods and big ideas in the advertising and communications worlds, so I'm excited for this opportunity to assess the most ambitious and groundbreaking health creative campaigns of last year," said Xavier Sánchez, the founder and CEO of the Barcelona-based independent healthcare advertising agency Umbilical.

Xavier Sánchez has been working in healthcare communications over the last 25 years for prestigious clients such as Novartis, Sanofi, Astra Zeneca, BMS, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, Leo Pharma, Merck, UCB, Ferrer, Alcon, Bayer, Chiesi, Almirall and Nestlé. During his career, Xavier Sanchez's work has won more than 60 creative awards including print, film, audiovisual, direct marketing, digital and effectiveness categories. His work has been honored at both national and international competitions such as The Global Awards, Rx Club Awards, Best of Health Awards, Indigenius Awards, Lisbon Health Awards and Aspid Awards.

