The BLVD Hotel In Costa Mesa Joins The Ascend Hotel Collection

The BLVD Hotel is near Disneyland, Newport Beach and the Anaheim Convention Center. The hotel's chic-style and modern simplicity complements its location and offers guests a warm Southern California experience.

The 58-room boutique hotel features a surfer-inspired design that's both sleek and contemporary. The BLVD Hotel offers personalized customer service and amenities, such as complimentary welcome drinks during happy hour, an outdoor pool and complimentary hot breakfast.

The BLVD Hotel participates in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, rated no. 1 in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list for two consecutive years. Membership is free, offers fast rewards, instant perks, and exclusive member rates when booking direct at www.choicehotels.com. Members can redeem points towards free nights, airline miles and more, while staying at any of Choice's global brand hotels, including the Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria Hotels, Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Sleep Inn, Quality Inn, Clarion, MainStay Suites, WoodSpring Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Econo Lodge, and Rodeway Inn.

Ascend Hotel Collection: let the destination reach you.

The Ascend Hotel Collection® is a global portfolio of unique, boutique and historic independent hotels and resorts and is part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, the Ascend Hotel Collection has more than 200 properties open and operating worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador and the Caribbean region. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/Ascend.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 550,000 rooms around the globe and as of March 31, 2018, there are more than 900 hotels were in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, WoodSpring Suites SM, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels™ brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 36 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

© 2018 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-blvd-hotel-in-costa-mesa-joins-the-ascend-hotel-collection-300647616.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

