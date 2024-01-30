The Board of Loomis has resolved to repurchase shares

News provided by

Loomis AB

30 Jan, 2024, 12:43 ET

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Loomis AB has resolved to repurchase shares by virtue of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting 2023.

The repurchase may commence on February 1, 2024, end not later than on April 5, 2024, and comprise an amount up to a maximum of SEK 200 million. The repurchase shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm, on one or more occasions, at a price within the prevailing price interval registered at each point in time (being the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price). Payment for repurchased shares shall be made in cash. Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial will administrate the repurchase and based on the trading order given by Loomis, take trading decisions independently of Loomis with regards to the timing of the acquisitions.

Reporting will be made via the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

The repurchase is made for the purposes set forth in the general meeting's authorization.

The company's total holding of its own shares amounts to 4,208,782. The total number of shares in Loomis, including the company's own shares, amounts to 75,279,829.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

January 30, 2024

CONTACT:

Jenny Boström
Head of Sustainability and IR

Mobile: +46 79 006 45 92
Email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3918273/2571995.pdf

The Board of Loomis has resolved to repurchase shares

SOURCE Loomis AB

Also from this source

Loomis Interim Report January - September 2023

Continued profitable growth For the third quarter 2023, Loomis reported record revenues of SEK 7.4 billion with solid organic growth for all segments....

Loomis AB to publish Interim report on October 26, 2023

Loomis AB will publish the Interim report January-September 2023 on Thursday October 26, at 8:00 a.m. (CEST). Agenda 8.00 a.m. (CEST) - Report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.