The Body Shop to Accelerate Product Innovation with Centric PLM

Global beauty brand to boost R&D and drive faster innovation across worldwide operations

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Body Shop, a globally recognized cosmetics, skincare and personal care brand has selected Centric PLM™ to modernize its product development infrastructure, unify workflows and accelerate innovation. The first focus will be project management, followed by expansion to include artwork, quality, compliance and sourcing across operations in the UK, Asia, India and the Middle East, establishing a unified foundation for continued innovation and growth.

The body shop

Global beauty brand The Body Shop was founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick. From the outset, The Body Shop has been a pioneer of ethical beauty, offering high-quality, innovation-led skincare, bodycare, haircare and makeup made with natural, fairly traded ingredients from around the world. The brand is deeply committed to using business as a force for good. Its purpose — "to fight for a fairer, more beautiful world" — is reflected across its operations, campaigns and sourcing practices, with strong values in social justice, sustainability and activism.

Acquired by investment group Auréa in 2024, The Body Shop operates 80+ countries and manages close to 2,000 stores. The company is focused on operational excellence and sustainable growth. Modernizing the brand's product lifecycle infrastructure is a strategic pillar of this evolution.

The company launched a comprehensive search for a scalable PLM platform to power its transformation goals. With a clear vision to streamline product development, enhance visibility into cost structures, improve supplier collaboration, accelerate innovation and foster seamless teamwork across global functions, The Body Shop sought a single, unified solution to replace a patchwork of disconnected tools, spreadsheets and manual processes.

"Centric PLM was selected as a strategic platform to give us a single source of truth for product data globally, improving cost visibility, governance and speed to market," says Hitesh Amin, Chief Technology & Transformation Officer at The Body Shop "It integrates cleanly into our wider ERP, supply chain and data architecture, enabling better control across cost, quality, compliance and sustainability while providing the scalability needed to empower innovation and long-term growth. This is a deliberate investment in a platform that delivers measurable value today and future-proofs our product innovation engine."

"Digital transformation is now a business imperative — it is key to driving sustainable growth, agility and market leadership in a fast-moving beauty market," said Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "With Centric PLM as a foundation, The Body Shop is strengthening its position as a pioneer in ethical beauty by building a connected, data-driven product development engine that drives innovation, fairness and sustainable global expansion."

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About The Body Shop (www.thebodyshop.com)

Founded in Brighton, England, in 1976, The Body Shop is an international beauty brand renowned for its ethical values, cruelty free formulations, and community trade sourcing programs. The company integrates social and environmental mission into its product and business model, striving to deliver high-quality, sustainable beauty solutions. Operating across dozens of markets, The Body Shop continues to lead innovation in ethical beauty by combining purpose with performance.

For more information, visit: www.thebodyshop.com

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for cosmetics & personal care manufacturers, brands and multi-category retailers. As experts in all fast-moving consumer goods, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, package, price, allocate and sell products. Centric solutions optimize the product portfolio, harmonize product offers and streamline product development by speeding time to market and innovation while enhancing quality control and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Centric PLM™ features integrated industry best practices and innovative, AI-enabled capabilities tailored for cosmetics & personal care manufacturers and retailers. Seamlessly manage the overall product lifecycle, from initial concept and formula development to packaging, quality, supplier collaboration, labeling, production, SKU rationalization and beyond. Results include up to a 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

features integrated industry best practices and innovative, AI-enabled capabilities tailored for cosmetics & personal care manufacturers and retailers. Seamlessly manage the overall product lifecycle, from initial concept and formula development to packaging, quality, supplier collaboration, labeling, production, SKU rationalization and beyond. Results include up to a 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Visual Boards™ are a visually oriented product portfolio optimization tool. A singular accessible workspace pulls in real-time data and imagery from multiple business systems. It is a new, visual way of working to ensure robust, consumer-right product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

are a visually oriented product portfolio optimization tool. A singular accessible workspace pulls in real-time data and imagery from multiple business systems. It is a new, visual way of working to ensure robust, consumer-right product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software