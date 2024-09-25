The Bone Cement Market is projected to grow by USD 523.1 Million from 2024-2028, with AI reshaping the landscape and rising trauma-related orthopedic disorders boosting growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Bone Cement Market size is estimated to grow by USD 523.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders due to rise in trauma cases is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing focus on bioresorbable materials However, complications associated with the use of bone cement poses a challenge - Key market players include aap Implantate AG, Alphatec Holdings Inc., Enovis Corp., EVOLUTIS SAS, Exactech Inc., G21 Srl, Globus Medical Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kyeron, Medacta International SA, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARL, Tecres Spa, Teknimed, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global bone cement market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Bone Cement Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.82% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 523.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and Japan Key companies profiled aap Implantate AG, Alphatec Holdings Inc., Enovis Corp., EVOLUTIS SAS, Exactech Inc., G21 Srl, Globus Medical Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kyeron, Medacta International SA, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARL, Tecres Spa, Teknimed, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

The bone cement market is witnessing a notable trend with the rising adoption of bioresorbable materials in bone cement formulations. Bioresorbable bone cements are gaining popularity due to their ability to gradually degrade and get absorbed by the body. This offers several advantages over traditional non-resorbable cements, including promoting natural bone healing and remodeling, eliminating the need for implant removal surgeries, and reducing long-term complications. A notable player in this space is Stryker Corporation, which offers bone cement products utilizing bioresorbable polymers. This innovative formulation ensures initial stability for joint replacements while gradually degrading and enabling bone ingrowth. Stryker's commitment to advancing orthopedic solutions aligns with the industry's growing focus on more biocompatible and sustainable implants. The future of the global bone cement market looks promising with bioresorbable bone cements playing a significant role in enhancing patient care and recovery.

The Bone Cement Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of orthopedic surgical procedures, especially for cost-saving goals in surgical care. Providers are turning to bone cement to reduce in-hospitalization costs and improve patient outcomes in procedures like Open-TLIF. However, product-related complications such as infection, allergic reactions, cement leakage, nerve impingement, embolism, tissue damage, implant loosening, and poor bone quality pose challenges. Assumptions about the market's recession impact and economic conditions, including global recession and financial constraints, may influence healthcare systems and regulatory environments. Minimally invasive surgeries and robotic assistance are trends to watch, as they offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional procedures for orthopedic conditions. Sports injuries also contribute to market growth. Despite these opportunities, concerns over adverse tissue reactions, chronic inflammation, granuloma formation, hypersensitivity reactions, thermal necrosis, and other complications persist. Elective medical procedures, including orthopedic surgical procedures, remain a focus for cost savings.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The global bone cement market may face challenges due to complications linked to bone cement implantation. In developed economies, the use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement is prevalent, but it comes with risks such as BCIS, a condition causing intraoperative morbidity and mortality. BCIS symptoms include hypoxia, hypotension, and increased pulmonary vascular resistance, among others. Mixed bone cement has an offensive odor that increases infection risks. Leakage during procedures can lead to nerve damage, soft tissue injury, and even death. Other complications include respiratory and cardiac failure, pulmonary embolism, and abdominal intrusions. These risks may hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Bone Cement Market faces several challenges in various sectors. In organized sports, traumatic brain injuries from activities like bicycling, skateboarding, and skating incidents lead to increased demand for bone cement in hospital emergency rooms. Sprains, strains, fractures, contusions, hip, knee, and shoulder injuries also require bone cement use in arthroplasty and bone graft substitutes. High costs and regulatory requirements pose challenges for small firms and start-ups, while advanced bone cements and synthetic implants face clinical data requirements. Buying behavior is influenced by price sensitivity, post-operative pain, recovery times, and patient satisfaction. Concussions and synthetic implants also impact the market. PubMed and surgical robotics offer cost-effective treatment options, but hospitalization costs remain a concern. Overall, the bone cement market presents attractive opportunities for growth in the healthcare industry.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This bone cement market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Antibiotic-loaded bone cement

1.2 Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Clinics

2.3 Ambulatory surgery centers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Antibiotic-loaded bone cement- The global bone cement market, specifically the antibiotic-loaded segment, is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need to prevent infection-related issues in orthopedic surgeries. Antibiotic-loaded bone cement, which contains PMMA combined with antibiotics, provides a local treatment solution for musculoskeletal infections and osteomyelitis. The US FDA has approved the use of antibiotics like clindamycin, erythromycin, daptomycin, gentamicin, and others in bone cement for second-stage reimplantation. Manufacturers, such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corp., and Tecres Spa, offer various antibiotic-loaded bone cement options, including PALACOS, Simplex P, and CEMEX GENTA. These products offer advantages like reducing infected joint arthroplasties and providing prophylaxis in total joint replacement. The market's growth is driven by the rising incidence of orthopedic disorders and the development of advanced bone cement products with high-dose antibiotic release and improved antibacterial efficacy. For instance, Tecres Spa's Vancogenx and CEMEX Genta offer vancomycin and gentamicin, respectively, and Stryker's Simplex P bone cement with tobramycin can withstand high temperatures. The increasing demand for these advanced products is expected to drive the growth of the antibiotic-loaded bone cement market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Bone Cement Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions such as minimally invasive surgeries, hip injuries, and fractures. The market is also being driven by advancements in technology, including robotic assistance, which enhances the precision and efficiency of bone cement application. Assumptions are high for the market's growth, but the impact of recessions and global economic downturns cannot be ignored. Skating incidents, hospital emergency rooms, and sports injuries, including sprains, strains, contusions, and concussions, contribute to the market's demand. High costs and regulatory requirements pose challenges for small firms and start-ups, but the market offers opportunities for innovation, such as the development of synthetic (metal) implants and bone staples. Clinical data requirements and orthopedic procedures continue to shape the market landscape for bone cement.

Market Research Overview

The Bone Cement Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries and the adoption of robotic assistance in orthopedic procedures. Orthopedic conditions such as sprains, strains, fractures, contusions, hip injuries, knee injuries, and shoulder injuries are driving the demand for bone cement in arthroplasty and bone graft substitutes. Assumptions about the market are based on the increasing prevalence of orthopedic surgical procedures due to sports injuries from organized sports, traumatic brain injuries, bicycling, skateboarding, and skating incidents. The global recession and economic conditions have led to financial constraints, resulting in healthcare systems focusing on cost-effective alternatives and elective medical procedures being postponed. Regulatory environments and healthcare budgets are also impacting the market, with regulatory authorities requiring clinical data and stringent testing for synthetic implants and advanced bone cements. Small firms and start-ups are introducing cost-effective alternatives such as bone staples and orthopedic pins. However, high costs, product-related complications, and patient satisfaction are key challenges. PubMed data shows a positive impact of bone cement in surgical robotics, but concerns over hospitalization costs, in-hospitalization cost, and cost-saving goals persist. Open-TLIF procedures have a positive impact on the market, but concerns over product-related complications such as infection, allergic reactions, cement leakage, nerve impingement, embolism, tissue damage, implant loosening, poor bone quality, excessive weight-bearing, inadequate cement fixation, and adverse tissue reactions remain.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement



Non-antibiotic Loaded Bone Cement

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio