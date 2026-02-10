The Boston Globe and The Sports Museum Partner for High School Sports Installation

"Glory Days" to Showcase Best Local High School Sports Moments in Special Year-Long Installation

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe, in partnership with The Sports Museum, today announced the opening of "Glory Days: The Best in High School Sports," a special year-long installation celebrating the most thrilling moments in Massachusetts' high school sports.

Mamadi Yombouno of the International School of Boston celebrates his team’s win in the Boston City League championship in October 2025. Ken McGagh for the Boston Globe

Throughout the year, the installation will feature three rotating selections of nine photographs each, the first of which captures iconic moments from the 2025-26 school year in Massachusetts. On view at The Sports Museum, the images showcase moments of intense competition, teamwork, and celebration, as documented by Boston Globe photographers.

For decades, the Boston Globe High School Sports team has chronicled the stories of the region's top high school athletes and programs. Globe journalists traveled across the region, reporting from some of the region's most competitive matches and tournaments, including basketball, golf, field hockey, soccer, and football. "Glory Days: The Best in High School Sports" represents the team's favorite images from an exciting 2025-26 year.

"As our High School Sports team crisscrossed Massachusetts this year, we witnessed firsthand the determination, talent, and joy that make high school athletics so special," said Katie McInerney, senior assistant sports editor. "It's an honor to showcase these moments and the remarkable athleticism and teamwork behind them."

"No one covers high school sports like the Boston Globe," said Rusty Sullivan, Executive Director of The Sports Museum. "The images in the new exhibit evidence that vividly -- and capture the essence of sports. And the fact that we will be rotating the images to cover fall, winter, and spring sports make this, literally, a display for all seasons."

"Glory Days" is the latest offering from The Boston Globe's high school sports initiative, a program dedicated to meeting the growing interest of schools, parents, and athletes with expanded coverage of high school athletics across Massachusetts. The Boston Globe has covered the region's high school sports for decades, but recently renewed its dedication to coverage with the formation of a team of veteran sports journalists dedicated to covering high school sports and, recently, the launching of a new weekly newsletter, " Varsity News ."

Visit TD Garden, levels 5 and 6, to experience "Glory Days" in person. More information about this project is available here . To read about the amazing athletes and teams competing in High Schools throughout Massachusetts, visit globe.com/schools . Keep up to date on all that is happening in the region's high school sports by signing up for the " Varsity News " newsletter.

