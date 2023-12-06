The Boston Globe Names FBinsure a Top Place to Work for Second Year in a Row

Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

TAUNTON, Mass., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FBinsure has been named a Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey from The Boston Globe. This will be the second time FBinsure has been awarded this honor in the medium employer (100-250) category. The Top Places to Work 2023 issue publishes online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of Wednesday, November 29 and in Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 3.

"After achieving recognition as a Top Place to Work for the first time in 2022, we committed to utilizing our insights to ensure FBinsure stays a welcoming, thriving home for our team. We often celebrate our growth and retention, but being highlighted for quality of work-life harmony has been especially significant," said Tom Rogers, Chief Growth Officer for FBinsure.

Nicole Martorana, President of FBinsure, said "For the second year in a row, our team provided valuable feedback that resulted in our recognition as a Top Place to Work. It's a testament to everyone in our organization that we have created an environment where people enjoy where they work and who they work with. I am honored to work alongside the entire FBinsure team and to celebrate this achievement together."

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

The strong foundation created by FBinsure's core values fosters a culture of cooperation and community, making the Agency a clear contender for this honor. Career advancement, hybrid-office flexibility, education reimbursement, personalized PTO, paid volunteer time, and regular social gatherings are just some of the highlights that make the FBinsure team feel valued and happy at work. The Agency's core values emphasize their commitment to their employees, as well as a cultural foundation of integrity, innovation and commitment to clients and community.

"The best employers are always striving to put their people first, whether they're honoring small individual accomplishments or adjusting company-wide policies to become more inclusive." said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 137K individuals at 347 Massachusetts organizations. The winners are constantly working to improve their workplaces, from investigating how artificial intelligence can assist workers, not replace them, to helping workers get to know each other in an increasingly hybrid world.

About FBinsure :

FBinsure is an independent insurance agency in partnership with Patriot Growth Insurance Services, that provides tailored solutions for personal and commercial insurance needs. Through understanding the unique needs of an individual or business and employing innovative strategies and technology, FBinsure offers superior insurance programs and risk advisory services. The Agency, which enjoys the prestigious Five-Star Agency Designation℠ from the Massachusetts Association of Insurance Agents, is committed to providing clients with the best insurance value and service available while maintaining the highest ethical standards and credibility with clients, carriers, and the public. In 2022 FBinsure was recognized by The Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work. The agency has twelve locations serving Southeastern Massachusetts in Taunton, Attleboro, Middleboro, Dighton, Rehoboth, East Freetown, New Bedford, Dartmouth, Fall River, Avon, and Waquoit. FBinsure has 135 employees and a client base of over 35,000 personal and commercial clients. For more information, please contact Nikki Hughes at 508-824-8666 or visit www.fbinsure.com.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services :

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With over 1,700 employees operating in 130 locations across 26 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC ("BGMP") is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, and Studio/B.

CONTACT: Nikki Hughes | 508-824-8666

