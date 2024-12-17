The Boston Globe Names FBinsure a Top Place to Work in 2024

TAUNTON, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FBinsure LLC has been named one of the 2024 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 17th annual employee-based survey from The Boston Globe. This marks the third consecutive year FBinsure has been awarded this honor.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about the company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay, benefits and engagement. Employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999 staff members; and largest, with a workforce of 1,000 or more employees.

FBinsure was ranked 36th in the medium-sized employers' category. "Since being recognized as a Top Place to Work in 2022, we have dedicated ourselves to using our insights to keep FBinsure a welcoming and thriving environment for our team year after year," said Tom Rogers, FBinsure's Chief Growth Officer. "We take pride in our growth and retention and being acknowledged for our work-life harmony has been particularly meaningful."

FBinsure's mission and values are deeply integrated into daily operations, ensuring a supportive and engaging work environment. By offering education reimbursement, leadership training, hybrid work flexibility, and personalized PTO, the agency demonstrates its support for professional development and work-life balance. Maintaining a culture of cooperation and community involvement strengthens team bonds within and beyond the workplace.

President of FBinsure, Nicole Martorana said, "For the third consecutive year, our team's invaluable feedback has earned us the distinction of being a Top Place to Work. This recognition reflects the collective effort of everyone in our organization to create a workplace where people enjoy both their work and their colleagues. I am proud to work with the entire FBinsure team and to celebrate this achievement together."

"The best employers pay attention to the many ways work changes – and to the many ways it stays the same – and figure out how to keep people engaged and motivated through it all," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

Top Places to Work rankings are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 68,000 employees at 323 Massachusetts organizations.

All information is available at globe.com/topplaces.

About FBinsure

FBinsure, a division of Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC, provides tailored insurance solutions for personal and commercial needs. Through understanding the unique needs of an individual or business and employing innovative strategies and technology, FBinsure offers superior insurance programs and risk advisory services. The Agency, which enjoys the prestigious Five-Star Agency Designation℠ from the Massachusetts Association of Insurance Agents, is committed to providing clients with the best insurance value and service available while maintaining the highest ethical standards and credibility with clients, carriers, and the public. Since 2022, FBinsure has been recognized by The Boston Globe as a Top Place to Work. The Agency has thirteen locations serving Southeastern Massachusetts & Rhode Island in Taunton, Attleboro, Middleboro, Dighton, Rehoboth, New Bedford, Dartmouth, Fall River, Avon, Waquoit, Providence, Warwick, and Cumberland. FBinsure has 140 employees and a client base of over 38,000 personal and commercial clients. For more information, please contact Nikki Hughes at 508-824-8666 or visit www.fbinsure.com.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 24th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 2,000 employees operating in 156 locations across 28 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of independence in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

About Boston Globe Media

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers and more than 245,000 digital subscribers. As part of Boston Globe Media's growing portfolio of brands, the Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and the weekday news program Boston Globe Today on NESN and online.

Media Contact:

Nikki Hughes

(508) 824-8666

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services