The Boston Globe Names Tripleseat a Top Place to Work for 2019

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , a web-based sales and event management platform for hotels, restaurants and unique venues, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 12th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe, ranking #3 in the Small Employers category. The Top Places to Work 2019 issue publishes online at Globe.com/TopPlaces on the night of November 14 and in The Boston Globe Magazine on November 17.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

CEO Jonathan Morse states, "Our employees, mostly based in Massachusetts, are hard workers, committed to making the jobs of over 60,000 event sales managers in more than 5,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique venues across the nation easier by providing the top event management features to streamline event planning and sales, and for that they deserve a fun work environment, a sense of community in the workplace, and work-life balance. We are thrilled to be recognized by The Boston Globe as a top place to work, and we look forward to our growth in 2020."

"The companies that make our list are much more than just decent employers, " said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor. "They make work fun, and they make their people feel cared for. Some of them even help employees realize dreams that have nothing to do with their jobs."

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 66,000 individuals at 323 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat won Bronze in the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th annual International Business Awards for Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size. In addition, the company was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

