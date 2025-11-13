The Boston Globe Strengthens Topic-Specific and Regional Coverage via Three Newsletters: Starting Point, Trendlines, and Camberville & beyond

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, The Boston Globe prioritized its focus on three topical newsletters designed to provide readers with insightful and engaging content, paired with opportunities to connect with Globe journalists via live events. These newsletters, titled Starting Point , Trendlines , and Camberville & beyond , aim to enhance the reader experience by delivering curated news, deeply reported stories and inbox-only content and resources.

"These newsletters act as invaluable sources of highly curated news, information, and resources for our readers. We're as mindful of the journalism that anchors these newsletters as we are about the needs of the audience that reads them. From Camberville's reader favorite " one trivia thing " to Trendlines' cross-publication on LinkedIn to our new, subscriber-only newsletter archives — we're committed to continuing to pair the Globe's exceptional journalism with audience, community building and product strategies that add value and increase access for Globe readers" said Jacqué Palmer, the Globe's senior editorial director for newsletters.

Starting Point , written by Ian Prasad Philbrick, is a quick look at the top news of the day, a take on timely issues, and a digest of relevant headlines and happenings from around New England, delivered to reader inboxes every weekday morning. It offers a balanced mix of current stories, in-depth analysis, and expert opinions, ensuring that newsletter readers start their day well-informed and ready to engage with the world around them. Philbrick previously worked for The New York Times as a newsletter writer and recently moved back to Boston with his family.

Trendlines , written by Larry Edelman, focuses on the latest trends in business shaping our society, from technology and innovation to culture and lifestyle. This newsletter is a great fit for readers who want to stay ahead of the curve and understand the forces driving change in our world and economy. Edelman has been writing about local business, the economy, and financial markets for over four decades in Boston and New York. Before starting his column, Edelman was the Globe's deputy managing editor for local, regional, and business news. He also worked as a senior finance and investing editor at The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News, and as a technology reporter at Reuters.

Camberville & beyond , written by Joshua Miller, is dedicated to the vibrant communities of Cambridge and Somerville, serving as an essential, trusted source for hyper-local news, events, and stories that matter most to residents. It celebrates the unique, quirky, fun characters, culture, and spirit of these cities, providing a platform for local ideas, voices, and perspectives. Miller, a Camberville resident, is the Globe's assistant metro editor who previously worked in Washington, D.C., at The Atlantic, ABC News, and the Capitol Hill newspaper Roll Call. He later worked as an investigative reporter, a casino reporter, and as politics editor at the Globe.

Newsletters have become an invaluable tool in today's fast-paced, digital environment, offering readers a convenient and personalized way to stay informed. They distill complex information into digestible formats, allowing readers to quickly grasp essential news and trends. By delivering content directly to readers' inboxes, newsletters ensure that important stories are not missed in the vast sea of information available online. They foster a direct connection between the publication and its audience, enhancing engagement and loyalty.

"Larry, Josh, and Ian are all deeply immersed in the areas they cover, and very passionate about giving New Englanders what they need to live their lives as the news changes quickly hour to hour," said Heather Ciras, the Globe's deputy managing editor, audience. "For us at the Globe, newsletters are expressions of journalistic voice, trust, and community — driving habit, loyalty, and lifetime value in a subscription-first newsroom."

Readers can look forward to receiving these newsletters regularly, along with invitations to connect in the community via live events. The Boston Globe remains dedicated to innovating and adapting to the evolving media landscape, ensuring that our readers have access to the news and stories that matter most to them.

"For us, innovation means finding new ways to deliver value to readers," said Michelle Micone, chief marketing & strategic initiatives officer at Boston Globe Media. "We built a strategic suite of newsletters so our audiences can open, read, and share. Packed with informative, engaging stories, our newsletters bring the Globe's journalism to reader inboxes—covering local issues, sports, business, culture, and more. As the media landscape changes, our job is to help our readers stay connected to the news that matters most to them."

