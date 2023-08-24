The Brady Hunter Foundation Announces Support for Biscayne Bay Conservation

Donation Ensures Protect Biscayne Bay Specialty License Plates Hit the Roads

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida is one step closer to seeing a new specialty license plate on cars and boat trailers. The Brady Hunter Foundation, a philanthropic organization operated by a group of philanthropists and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children, is partnering with Miami-Dade County's Office of Resilience and The Miami Foundation to ensure residents throughout Florida can support clean water preservation with a Protect Biscayne Bay specialty license plate. With a generous donation to the Biscayne Bay Recovery Fund, The Brady Hunter Foundation will cover the costs to fulfill statewide circulation requirements and distribute license plate vouchers to people passionate about climate and environmental resilience.

"We are blown away by The Brady Hunter Foundation's bold generosity and meaningful investment in the health of Biscayne Bay," said Rebecca Fishman Lipsey, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation. "Their catalytic gift will enable our community to officially bring Protect Biscayne Bay license plates to Florida, with all proceeds going to preserve the most vital natural and economic resource in Miami."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Miami-Dade County and The Miami Foundation in their mission to create a healthier and more resilient Biscayne Bay," said Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "Through our collective efforts, we hope to inspire others to join the worthy cause of safeguarding this precious natural treasure."

The mainland cradles Biscayne Bay to the west and barrier islands to the east; its 428 square miles continue to be a refuge for wildlife and economic vitality while providing countless recreational opportunities for residents and visitors. Over 14 million people visit Biscayne Bay annually, contributing more than 10 percent to Miami-Dade County's economy each year. However, various environmental factors threaten the Bay's health, including nutrient pollution, sewage spills, and plastic trash. The restoration of the Bay is a top priority for Miami-Dade County, which has been working with The Miami Foundation to generate signups for the "Protect Biscayne Bay" plate since it was created by the Florida Legislature and led by Senator Ileana Garcia (R) District 37 and former State Representative Nick Duran (D) District 112 in a bi-partisan effort.

"We are very proud of our partnership with The Miami Foundation on this important initiative and thankful for the support received from the Brady Hunter Foundation, which will help us reach our Biscayne Bay license plate pre-sale goal," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "The County recently launched our "Biscayne Bay Friendly" public education campaign, and the sales of the specialty license plate will generate critical funding to continue educational and restoration efforts to protect Biscayne Bay, our most valued environmental asset and the blue heart of our community."

Proceeds from Protect Biscayne Bay license plate sales will go to the Miami Foundation, to invest in projects that raise awareness for Biscayne Bay recovery, including water quality, marine debris and habitat restoration. The fund is a regional effort dedicated to preserving, protecting, and restoring Biscayne Bay. The Protect Biscayne Bay specialty license plates will help sustain the campaign in perpetuity, generating ongoing funds to protect and restore Biscayne Bay.

Together, The Brady Hunter Foundation, Miami-Dade County and The Miami Foundation will celebrate their collective commitment to Biscayne Bay on International Coastal Cleanup Day on September 16, 2023. Spearheaded globally by the Ocean Conservancy, VolunteerCleanup.org organizes Miami-Dade County's participation in this worldwide event with 3,400 volunteers at 50+ simultaneous shoreline and neighborhood cleanups around the County. The Brady Hunter Foundation is a strategic sponsor of the International Coastal Cleanup Miami-Dade, and participating volunteers will be offered a voucher for a free specialty Biscayne Bay license plate as a thank you for their time and commitment. Interested volunteers can find a location and register at https://volunteercleanup.org/miami-coastal-cleanup-day/.

The Brady Hunter Foundation's commitment to the Protect Biscayne Bay specialty license plate campaign exemplifies its dedication to environmental conservation and community engagement. By partnering with Miami-Dade County and The Miami Foundation, The Brady Hunter Foundation is making a meaningful and lasting impact on the health and vitality of Biscayne Bay and its surrounding ecosystems.

About The Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit www.bradyhunter.org.

About The Miami Foundation

The Miami Foundation builds the philanthropic, civic, and leadership backbone for Greater Miami. Since 1967, the Foundation has invested over half a billion dollars to strengthen our community with partnerships and contributions from more than 1000 fundholders and 35,000 donors. The Miami Foundation, which currently manages over $425 million in assets, mobilizes donors, nonprofits, leaders, and locals to set a bold vision for our community's future and to invest in a stronger, more equitable, more resilient Greater Miami.

About Miami-Dade County's Office of Resilience

The Office of Resilience's mission is to lead Miami-Dade County to a resilient and environmentally sustainable future by identifying vulnerabilities, coordinating stakeholders and facilitating innovative solutions.

