The Brady Hunter Foundation Launches Juneteenth Scholarship Fund and Donates to The Campaign Against Hunger

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation (BHF), a nonprofit founded by a group of philanthropists and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children, has established a scholarship fund in recognition of Juneteenth. Announced alongside New York City Mayor Eric Adams, through this initiative, The Brady Hunter Scholarship Fund aims to empower African American students in New York City and foster diversity within the veterinary field.

The field of veterinary medicine, while playing a crucial role in animal health and welfare, faces a significant shortage of African American representation. This underrepresentation not only hampers diversity within the profession but also limits the opportunities available to African American individuals who aspire to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.

"Juneteenth is not only an opportunity to reflect on our past, but to commit ourselves to a more just and equitable future. With the formation of The Brady Hunter Scholarship Fund and this donation to The Campaign Against Hunger, we are helping build that future," said Mayor Adams. "This scholarship will help African American New Yorkers train the next generation of veterinarians."

Recognizing the urgency of this issue, BHF is taking action. During each year of the Adams' Administration, the scholarship fund will provide a new four-year scholarship, covering tuition expenses, to an exceptional African American student in New York City. This financial support will enable each year's selected student to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine, a field that greatly benefits from increased diversity.

Alongside the launch of the scholarship fund, BHF is delighted to announce a sizeable donation to The Campaign Against Hunger, a 501(c)(3) which helps thousands of vulnerable New York families by giving them the food and resources they need to survive. This contribution will support The Campaign Against Hunger's efforts to provide nutritious meals to disadvantaged children, ensuring they have access to proper nourishment during their formative years.

"The Campaign Against Hunger is excited that The Brady Hunter Foundation has come alongside us to support vulnerable children struggling with food insecurity. Many food-insecure families with children are struggling to consistently put food on their tables, especially as additional SNAP federal aid has lapsed and other benefits. Food insecure children are especially vulnerable during the summer when many cannot access free school food. This is a timely and well-needed donation. We are grateful for the foundation's support to expand access to healthy and nutritious food for kids who otherwise may go hungry during these challenging times," said Dr. Melony Samuels, CEO and founder of The Campaign Against Hunger.

BHF remains committed to supporting educational opportunities, addressing social disparities, and advocating for equality. Through initiatives like the BHF Juneteenth Scholarship Fund and generous donations to local organizations, BHF strives to create lasting positive change and uplift communities.

"We are thrilled to launch the BHF Juneteenth Scholarship Fund with the Adams Administration, which reflects our organization's values and dedication to making a meaningful impact," said Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "We believe that education is a powerful tool for change, and by supporting African American students interested in veterinary medicine, we hope to contribute to a more diverse and inclusive field. Additionally, we are honored to make a significant donation to The Campaign Against Hunger, recognizing the importance of uplifting disadvantaged children and providing them with essential resources."

About The Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/ .

About The Campaign Against Hunger

Over the past twenty-five years, The Campaign Against Hunger has grown and stretched from operating out of a small pantry in a church basement to meeting some of the day's toughest challenges–like youth empowerment, nutrition education, and community engagement–head-on. We have experienced a few name changes (Grace International → Bed-Stuy Campaign Against Hunger → The Campaign Against Hunger), served neighbors in 145 zip codes with food and other vital programs and services, and sought to bring food justice to New York City along the way.

For The Brady Hunter Foundation:

Andrew Jennings

[email protected]

For The Campaign Against Hunger

Alison Kase

[email protected]

SOURCE The Brady Hunter Foundation