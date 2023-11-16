The Brady Hunter Foundation Partners with Miami Rescue Mission to Help Hundreds in Miami-Dade and Broward Communities

Partnership launches with pre-Thanksgiving drive-thru on November 18 to aid families in need

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation is thrilled to announce its partnership with The Caring Place, also known as the Miami Rescue Mission. With shared commitment and compassion, these two organizations are uniting to create a brighter future for those in need in Miami and Broward ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Established in 1922, the Miami Rescue Mission has stood as a steadfast support system for Miami's and Broward's homeless and low-income individuals and families. This organization offers vital services including shelter, sustenance, job placement, and education, among others.

On Saturday, November 18, The Brady Hunter Foundation and the Miami Rescue Mission will combine their efforts to host a pre-Thanksgiving drive-thru distribution event for pre-registered families at The Caring Place Miami Gardens Campus. The event is designed to provide assistance to homeless and low-income individuals and families within the Miami Rescue Mission's network, offering them turkeys, non-perishable food, personal hygiene items, and clothing as part of their longstanding tradition of giving.

The Brady Hunter Foundation is excited to complement and enhance the Miami Rescue Mission's initiatives by deploying its mobile food pantry truck to offer fresh produce and other items, including specialized personal hygiene kits for those in need.

The day of giving is expected to serve between 500 to 600 families, making a significant difference in the lives of many individuals and families in the Miami and Broward community during this important time. Through their joint efforts, they are committed to making a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

"It's been a pleasure getting to know the exceptional team at the Miami Rescue Mission," added Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "Together, we are on a mission to support those in need with practical and compassionate initiatives, such as the upcoming pre-Thanksgiving drive-thru."

About The Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/.

For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation and their commitment to animal welfare, environmental conservation, and children's education, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/.

About the Miami Rescue Mission

Since 1922 the Miami Rescue Mission | Broward Outreach Centers (a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization) continues to serve the homeless and needy men, women, and children of South Florida. Our organization provides food, shelter, clothing, long-term rehabilitation programs, education, job training, spiritual direction, health services, youth programs, and housing, and in Miami and Broward to nearly 1,000 homeless on a daily basis. This is all done with Christian compassion and encouragement. For additional information, please visit: http://www.caringplace.org.

For Media:

Lisa Salazar

[email protected]

SOURCE The Brady Hunter Foundation