The Brady Hunter Foundation Partners with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to Sponsor a Mobile Veterinary Unit

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation is proud to announce a charitable contribution to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to sponsor one of its Mobile Veterinary Units. This donation comes in recognition of the extraordinary work done by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust for elephants in Kenya and marks a meaningful partnership between the two organizations ahead of World Elephant Day, celebrated annually on August 12.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust operates six fully equipped Mobile Veterinary Units and a rapid response Sky Vet initiative, led by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) veterinarians, to alleviate the suffering of injured wild animals throughout Kenya. Responding to a diverse range of wildlife emergencies, their patients include elephants, rhinos, giraffes, zebras, lions, and countless other species.

"We strongly believe in the importance of providing veterinary attention to wildlife in need, and Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has demonstrated an exceptional level of dedication in their efforts to treat injured and ill animals," said Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "The positive outcomes facilitated by our donation will bring immense satisfaction to our foundation and its supporters. We are honored to be a part of the success of this program and to support the incredible work being done by the teams in the Rift Valley."

SWT/KWS Mobile Veterinary Units operate in critical conservation areas throughout Kenya, providing rapid and effective veterinary response to a variety of incidents, including snares, arrows laced with poison, territorial fight injuries, and disease outbreaks that can be fatal to wild species populations.

To date, the SWT/KWS teams of mobile veterinary units and sky vets have attended to 3,379 elephant cases, a figure representing thousands of elephants saved over the years, sparing untold suffering and death. These teams treat elephants of all ages, from Kenya's most iconic tuskers to infant calves. Whenever possible, these vets take care to keep wild families together, giving them hope for survival and the opportunity to grow up in the wild alongside their mothers and families, as nature intended.

The Mobile Veterinary Units program, which includes six teams and one Sky Vet unit, relies on fully equipped custom-made vehicles, darting hatches, dart guns, equipment shelves, vaccine refrigerators, and operating tables. Each team is led by a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) veterinarian and includes KWS capture rangers and a Sheldrick Wildlife Trust driver. As a symbol of The Brady Hunter Foundation's commitment, their logo will be proudly displayed on the sponsored vehicle operating within the Rift Valley.

"Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is deeply grateful for the support from The Brady Hunter Foundation," added Melissa Sciacca, Executive Director of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust USA. "Every year, SWT/KWS Mobile Veterinary Units save thousands of wild lives across Kenya. By sponsoring a team in one of the country's most diverse ecosystems, The Brady Hunter Foundation will significantly aid our efforts in treating sick and injured animals. This partnership will make a meaningful impact on our shared mission to preserve and protect wildlife and secure a sustainable future for all creatures."

The Brady Hunter Foundation and Sheldrick Wildlife Trust share a common vision of wildlife conservation and are determined to work together to make a positive impact on the lives of wild animals and the habitats they depend on.

About The Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/.

About Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is a global leader in elephant conservation and one of Africa's most established wildlife charities. Founded in 1977 by Dame Daphne Sheldrick, it is best known for its pioneering work rescuing orphaned elephants and reintegrating them back into the wild. Over the years, Trust has evolved into a multi-dimensional conservation body, tackling the greatest threats facing Kenya's natural world and engaging local communities in the process. It has successfully raised over 300 orphaned elephants through its renowned Orphans' Project, while its habitat preservation programs and Anti-Poaching, Aerial Surveillance, and Mobile Veterinary Units secure a future for all manner of wildlife. To learn more about Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and how you can support their conservation work, visit: www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org/

