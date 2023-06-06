The Brady Hunter Foundation Partners with The Humane Society of Greater Miami to Clear the Shelter

News provided by

The Brady Hunter Foundation

06 Jun, 2023, 14:30 ET

Local philanthropy covers 100% of adoption fees for animals who have been in the shelter for over six months

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation, a 501(c)(3) founded by philanthropists and animal lovers to end animal cruelty and build sanctuaries globally to protect wildlife, proudly joins forces with the Humane Society of Greater Miami to support an upcoming Clear the Shelter event. The event is from June 23 - June 25, 12pm - 7pm ET, at 16101 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach.

Clear the Shelter serves as a key platform for raising awareness about the countless animals in need of forever homes. For the event, The Brady Hunter Foundation has generously donated over $29,000 to the Humane Society of Greater Miami to cover all the adoption fees for individuals who adopt a pet that has been in the shelter for six months or more.

"It is overwhelming to know how many animals are in need of a home, and we are honored to be in partnership with The Humane Society of Greater Miami in order to support this important initiative," said Josh Fox, President and Founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation. "We encourage everyone to come out and join us in helping these animals find their forever homes, where they can live a happy life as they deserve. The Brady Hunter Foundation's core mission is to support animal rights, and providing shelter is one of their most fundamental rights. That is why this event holds such immense importance for us."

The Humane Society of Greater Miami has been hosting the Clear the Shelter event for several years, demonstrating their commitment to placing animals in their shelter into loving homes. As a limited-admission adoption guarantee facility, they ensure that no animal admitted to their shelter is at risk of euthanasia due to time, space, or treatable medical issues.

This joint effort between The Humane Society of Greater Miami and The Brady Hunter Foundation aims to provide a lifeline to the countless animals longing for a second chance at happiness. By removing the financial barrier through the generous donation to cover adoption fees, The Brady Hunter Foundation hopes to inspire individuals to open their hearts and homes to these deserving pets.

To learn more visit www.humanesocietymiami.org

About Brady Hunter Foundation
The Brady Hunter Foundation is a 501(c)(3) founded by philanthropists and animal lovers to end animal cruelty and build sanctuaries globally to protect wildlife.

About The Humane Society of Greater Miami
The Humane Society of Greater Miami is a limited admit, adoption guarantee facility dedicated to placing every dog and cat in our care into a loving home, and to promoting responsible pet ownership and spay/neuter programs. Adoption guarantee means that every animal that is admitted to our shelter is free from the threat of euthanasia due to time, space, or treatable medical issues. We provide shelter, food, veterinary care, and plenty of TLC while the dogs and cats wait for their permanent home, no matter how long it takes. We have been helping homeless animals in Miami-Dade County since 1936. We offer programs and services to educate, inform, and inspire people to take responsible care of their pets and treat animals with the kindness they deserve. With the support of people from across the county, we are helping to create a better community for all. We are a private, not-for-profit, 501 (c) (3) charitable animal welfare organization supported by our programs and services, as well as donations, private grants and fundraising events.

Contact:
Alexa Chavarria
[email protected]

SOURCE The Brady Hunter Foundation

