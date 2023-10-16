The Brady Hunter Foundation Sponsors Scholastic Book Fair and Teacher Appreciation Breakfast at Barbara Hawkins Elementary School

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brady Hunter Foundation, in collaboration with Scholastic Book Fairs, will be sponsoring a Book Fair and Teacher Appreciation Breakfast at Barbara Hawkins Elementary School on Tuesday, October 17, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 19010 N.W. 37th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

Hawkins Elementary serves a predominantly African American community, with the majority of students facing economic challenges. The school is staffed by a dedicated team of both full and part-time educators who are deeply committed to providing engaging and enriching educational programs for our students.

The Brady Hunter Foundation is committed to promoting literacy and education among young students. Through this initiative, 300 Hawkins Elementary students will have the opportunity to select three books of their choice from this elementary Scholastic Book Fair. Additionally, teachers and other faculty members will also have the chance to choose an additional 300 books for classroom libraries.

Scholastic Book Fairs is a division of Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education and media company, that shares the vision of promoting literacy and the joy of reading among students. By joining forces with The Brady Hunter Foundation, students and teachers alike will benefit from this educational endeavor. Allowing students to choose their own books is a pivotal step in empowering young readers, as research from the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report indicates that 92 percent of children are more likely to finish books they select themselves!

The Brady Hunter Foundation is deeply honored to join hands with Scholastic in bringing the delight of reading and learning to the students Hawkins Elementary. This initiative is a testament to the foundation's overarching mission to champion education and inspire young minds.

Josh Fox, founder of The Brady Hunter Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We believe that every child deserves access to quality education and the joy of reading. Our work with Scholastic embodies this belief, and we are excited to make a meaningful impact."

About The Brady Hunter Foundation
The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to ending animal cruelty, protecting wildlife, and making a positive impact in the lives of children. The Brady Hunter Charitable Fund was established in 2022, with The Brady Hunter Foundation formally launched shortly thereafter in early 2023. BHF is dedicated to creating sanctuaries all over the world to save animals from endangerment, abuse and neglect, while also recognizing the importance of uplifting children and providing them with opportunities for a better future. For more information about The Brady Hunter Foundation, please visit https://bradyhunter.org/.

