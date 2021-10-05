The Brattle Group Expands into China with New Beijing and Shanghai Offices

BEIJING and SHANGHAI, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has expanded its global reach by opening new offices in Beijing and Shanghai, the economic consultancy's first locations in Greater China.

The offices will support Brattle Principal and Asia Antitrust & Competition Leader Dr. Vanessa Yanhua Zhang, who joined the firm's New York office earlier in 2021. Dr. Zhang has extensive experience providing rigorous analyses of monopolization, foreclosure practices, vertical restraints, merger analysis, FRAND, and intellectual property, as well as submitting reports and testifying before numerous courts in China.

"Brattle has been serving clients with interests in China for some time now, and our presence in this important market has continued to grow since the addition of Dr. Zhang earlier this year," said Brattle President and Principal Dr. David L. Sunding. "The official opening of our Beijing and Shanghai offices reflects the continued cross-border dynamics we are seeing in matters related to competition, intellectual property, international arbitration, and securities, and will further enhance our ability to support clients navigating China's evolving economic and regulatory landscape."

"The China team benefits from the combination of local experience and global perspective that is a trademark of Brattle's work," said Dr. Zhang. "While our experts deeply understand the culture and nuances of doing business in China, we also bring an international perspective to clients engaged in the Chinese marketplace. We are excited to grow in Asia and further strengthen Brattle's worldwide network of client support."

Dr. Zhang collaborates with a team of more than a dozen economists and other professionals with extensive experience in China, including Academic Advisors Dr. John Jiong Gong, Dr. Zonglai Kou, and Dr. Hongjun Zhong. The majority of the team's multilingual experts and economists are Chinese nationals who are fluent in English and are internationally educated with PhDs and other advanced graduate degrees.

The team supporting Greater China has broad experience working on behalf of China-based companies, regulatory agencies, financial and accounting institutions, major law firms, and multinational corporations across a wide range of industries. They have analyzed claims related to China's Anti-Monopoly Law (AML), as well as served as expert witnesses and submitted reports to the Supreme People's Court of China, Provincial Higher Courts, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the former Anti-Monopoly Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), and other courts and regulatory bodies.

These new locations in Beijing and Shanghai reinforce Brattle's existing presence in the Asia-Pacific region, and increase Brattle's global network of offices to 13.

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

