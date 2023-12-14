The Brattle Group Welcomes Valuation and Technology Expert Farooq Javed as Senior Consultant

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Farooq Javed to its Washington, DC, office as a Senior Consultant in the firm's Bankruptcy & Restructuring; International Arbitration; Technology; Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment; and White Collar practices. Specializing in the valuation of technology and telecom, he brings two decades of experience as a consultant, entrepreneur, venture capital investor, and enterprise software executive. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Farooq back to Brattle," said Brattle President and Principal Torben Voetmann. "With his distinctive and diverse background in valuation, technology, and telecom, he brings a unique perspective that will be tremendously valuable to both clients and colleagues."

Most recently, Mr. Javed spent eight years at Medallia, an enterprise software company, holding senior roles in product, finance, and go-to-market. There, he built the company's strategic partnerships with major software companies such as Adobe and Salesforce, among others. In 2019, he co-led Medallia's initial public offering (IPO), which valued the company at $4.5 billion.

Prior to Medallia, Mr. Javed was a venture capital investor, investing in telecom, media, and enterprise software companies. Also an expert in wireless spectrum, Mr. Javed founded his own company, 7C Wireless, to purchase spectrum licenses in the 2008 700 MHz spectrum auction by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). He also participated in Canada's 2008 AWS auction.

"I am incredibly excited to return to Brattle, where I began my career more than 20 years ago," said Mr. Javed. "The quality of the people and work is unmatched, and with the broadening impact and increasing market size of technology, there is a tremendous opportunity to expand the firm's impact and help clients resolve challenging valuation and other issues."

ABOUT BRATTLE
The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

