OmniTRAX Rail Network Awarded $120.7M in Federal Infrastructure Grants

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, the infrastructure affiliate of The Broe Group, has been awarded $120.7M in Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program Grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration. The four OmniTRAX grants provide critical infrastructure investment for ten of its railroads across the U.S. that keep the nation's rapidly growing supply chains moving safely and efficiently.

The Home Depot’s 386,000 SF rail-served flatbed distribution center, seen here in Colorado’s Access 25 Logistics Park, is one of the numerous supply chain customers served by Colorado’s Great Western Railway (GWR). GWR is one of ten OmniTRAX railroads awarded a 2024 Federal Railroad Administration CRISI grant. These federal infrastructure investments provide funding to strengthen domestic supply chains from coast-to-coast and connect local communities to global markets.

"Infrastructure investment drives economic growth, and these funds offer transformative economic impact to the local communities across the nine states served by the OmniTRAX railroads benefitting from these infrastructure grants," said OmniTRAX Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, David Arganbright. "We appreciate the collaborative work and support of our state and federal partners that allow us to invest in our nation's infrastructure."

Recognized as an industry leader in safety, OmniTRAX is paced by a team of dedicated employees with a shared commitment to the customers and communities served by each railroad. CRISI grants reinforce the OmniTRAX safety commitment by enabling further investment in the safe and reliable infrastructure for the nation's growing supply chains.

The CRISI awards contribute to OmniTRAX rail projects in Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. OmniTRAX, in tandem with federal awards, continues to invest in infrastructure upgrades to keep pace with the increased economic activity and to ensure the U.S. rail network remains the safest and most efficient logistics solution.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

