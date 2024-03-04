The Brooks Group Named a Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Company by Training Industry

Sales training and development leader recognized for best-in-class programs

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group, a leading sales training and development company, announced that it has been named a Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Company by Training Industry for its suite of proven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments.

"The Training Industry recognition exemplifies The Brooks Group's commitment to providing highly relevant, interactive, and effective development programs to sales professionals," said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. "I'm proud of the service and expertise we provide to help our customers succeed."

Skills training is a differentiator for B2B sales organizations as they face both uncertainty and opportunity in 2024. Post this

Sales skills training and reinforcement are becoming differentiators for many B2B sales organizations as they face both uncertainty and opportunity in 2024: economic headwinds, increasing buyer expectations, larger purchasing groups, and tightening customer budgets.

Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been consistently recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The effectiveness of its training delivery and sales process methodology is proven by continued customer success and positive reviews.

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

About The Brooks Group

We unlock the potential of sales teams. Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is the leading strategic partner empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. To learn more about our suite of proven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit www.brooksgroup.com.

SOURCE The Brooks Group