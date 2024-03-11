The Brothers that just do Gutters Celebrate Franchise Achievements at 2024 National Conference

HILTON HEAD, S.C., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers that just do Gutters, a leading gutter installation and maintenance franchise, celebrated exceptional franchisee performance and innovation at their 2024 National Conference held at Sonesta Resort, Hilton Head, SC, from March 6-8.

The conference, attended by franchisees across the nation, featured a keynote address by acclaimed speaker and author Scott Greenberg. An expert in franchise growth and customer experience, Greenberg shared insights on building high-performing teams and creating memorable customer interactions.

The event was marked by dynamic panel discussions and presentations on sales, marketing, installation, finance, and operations. Franchise owners, general managers, solutionists (sales), installers, and admins gathered to exchange ideas and best practices.

Highlighting the event were the annual franchise awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in various categories. Among the accolades, the Million Dollar Solutionist award was presented to 18 sales people who each hit $1 million in sales. Additionally, several franchise locations achieved remarkable sales milestones, with one location surpassing $4 million, another reaching over $3 million, and numerous others exceeding the $1 million and $2 million marks.

Rookie of the Year was awarded to Ben Gundale of Twin Cities, MN, for his exemplary performance in his first year. The Franchisee MVP of the Year, voted on by fellow franchisees, was awarded to Josh Bowie of NE Atlanta for his exceptional contributions to the network. Gabby Madsen from the Support Department received the Corporate MVP of the Year, an accolade determined by franchisee votes.

Ryan Parsons, Evive Brands CEO, expressed his admiration for the franchisees' dedication, "Our franchisees continue to raise the bar in quality and service, and it's an honor to recognize their hard work and achievements. Their commitment to excellence is what propels our brand forward."

Brand President Danny Horboychuk reflected on the conference's impact, "This gathering is a testament to the strength and unity of our network. The exchange of knowledge and experiences here fuels our collective success and sets the stage for another year of growth and excellence."

The Brothers that just do Gutters is part of the Evive Brands family, known for their commitment to providing high-quality home services. The conference underscored the brand's ongoing dedication to innovation, excellence, and franchisee success.

For information about The Brothers that just do Gutters franchise opportunities, visit www.brothersgutters.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE The Brothers that just do Gutters