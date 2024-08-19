The Brothers that just do Gutters: Franchisee Education Paves Path to Profitability

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers that just do Gutters, a leading gutters contract service and member of Evive Brands, is highlighting its exceptional onboarding process that sets new franchisees up for success from day one.

Since franchising their business model in 2015, The Brothers have developed a comprehensive training program that covers all aspects of running a successful gutter business. This includes operations, installation techniques, sales strategies, and marketing best practices.

"Our goal is to provide franchisees with the tools and knowledge they need to hit the ground running," said Danny Horboychuk, brand president of The Brothers that just do Gutters. "We've spent years refining our systems, and we're committed to sharing that expertise with our franchise partners."

The company's onboarding process begins with an intensive training period at their headquarters, where new franchisees learn the ins and outs of the business. This is followed by ongoing support through various channels:

A detailed operations manual covering all aspects of the business

Comprehensive installation training, including manuals, videos, and an online learning management system

Monthly peer groups for sales and field operations

Regular marketing reports with tailored advice based on performance analysis

Continuous communication to help modify and monitor business plans, goals, and systems

One key advantage for franchisees is access to The Brothers' in-house call center, which handles all customer inquiries. This allows franchise owners to focus on service delivery and business growth.

The company also provides advanced technology solutions, including a digital portal and GPS-enabled field team tracking, to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

Horboychuk added, "Our comprehensive support system, combined with our strong brand identity, gives our franchisees a significant competitive edge in the market."

The Brothers that just do Gutters has seen impressive growth, with franchisees operating for a full calendar year or more averaging over $1.2 million in gross sales in 2023 and bringing $286,981 adjusted profit (after disclosed expenses). The company reports that the average franchisee can break even after six months to one year of operations.

As the gutter industry continues to evolve, The Brothers that just do Gutters remains committed to providing top-tier education and support to its growing network of franchisees, ensuring their success in this essential home service sector.

