The Brothers that just do Gutters Named to Franchise Times' Top 400 List

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers that just do Gutters, a leading gutter contract service and member of Evive Brands, was named to this year's Franchise Times "Top 400" list, ranking at No. 349. This is the most comprehensive franchise ranking list available and includes the 400 largest franchise systems in the United States. This fast growing home service franchise joins the most reputable brands in the nation on the list, including McDonald's and Chick-fil-A.

"We are incredibly honored to be ranked in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the first time," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brother that just do Gutters. "This recognition highlights the dedication of our entire team and our commitment to providing exceptional gutter services nationwide as part of the Evive Brands family. Being part of this prestigious list reflects the continued growth of The Brothers that just do Gutters as we strive to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2024.

About The Brothers that just do Gutters: A community-minded, customer-focused gutter contractor, The Brothers that just do Gutters offer a wide range of gutter services, adhering to principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. As part of the Evive Brands family, they are committed to delivering high-quality service and ensuring the well-being of homes and communities across the U.S.

