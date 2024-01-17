The Brothers that just do Gutters Ranked Among The Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers that just do Gutters, a leading gutter contract service and member of Evive Brands, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks The Brothers that just do Gutters as #288 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers that just do Gutters, commented on the recognition, saying, "We are thrilled to be ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, a clear indication to our commitment to excellence as part of the Evive Brands family. This honor recognizes our team's hard work and our dedication to delivering top-notch gutter services nationwide."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The Brothers that just do Gutters' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

For more information on The Brothers that just do Gutters franchise opportunities, visit www.brothersgutters.com.

About The Brothers that just do Gutters: A community-minded, customer-focused gutter contractor, The Brothers that just do Gutters offer a wide range of gutter services, adhering to principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. As part of the Evive Brands family, they are committed to delivering high-quality service and ensuring the well-being of homes and communities across the U.S.

