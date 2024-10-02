The Budlong Southern Chicken Partners with Evergreen to Create a One-of-a-Kind Pumpkin Spice Chicken n' Waffles LTO

Chicago Hot Chicken Concept and Local Waffle Brand Welcome Autumn by Putting a Unique Twist on a Southern Classic, Available In-Store Through November

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot chicken concept The Budlong Southern Chicken ("The Budlong") from innovative fast casual restaurant platform company Craveworthy Brands ("Craveworthy") is thrilled to announce its partnership with Chicago-based waffle brand Evergreen.

As the leaves fall and everyone's favorite season begins, the home-grown brands have joined forces to create a one-of-a-kind limited-time offering ("LTO") that puts a unique twist on a Southern classic and makes the perfect fall treat – Pumpkin Spice Chicken n' Waffles. The seasonal LTO will consist of two crispy and saucy hot chicken tenders, two toasted-to-perfection Pumpkin Spice Pie Waffles and a delicious honey drizzle on top.

"The Budlong team is excited to launch our first-ever seasonal LTO in partnership with Evergreen." Post this

"The Budlong team is excited to launch our first-ever seasonal LTO in partnership with Evergreen, blending our craveable hot chicken with their delicious waffles that just-so-happen-to-be nutritious," said Craveworthy Brands VP of Operations Kristin Albert. "This collaboration is a perfect blend of culinary creativity, backed by beloved seasonal flavors and our favorite Southern comfort foods. That's what we do best."

The LTO will be available starting October 1 through November 30, 2024, or until supplies last for $8.99 at each of The Budlong locations surrounding the Chicagoland area. The locations include Craveworthy Kitchen in Lakeview, Craveworthy Kitchen at Hayden Hall in South Loop, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square and Oakbrook Mall.

"With pumpkin spice beloved by 62 percent of consumers each fall, our unique Pumpkin Spice Chicken n' Waffles LTO offers a fun and delicious twist on the fall classic," said CEO and Founder of Evergreen Emily Cole Groden. "We're looking forward to offering customers an experience that simultaneously nostalgic and new, served sizzling hot in an amazing dining experience like The Budlong."

In addition to the LTO, the brands will be providing fall-themed coloring pages at each location, created to celebrate the partnership. Guests will be able to highlight their designs in-store by handing them to the local team or sharing them on social media by tagging both brands with their masterpieces for a chance to be featured.

The brands will also be co-hosting a giveaway where two lucky winners will be able to win a family meal at The Budlong and five bags of Evergreen's Pumpkin Spice Pie Waffles.

To learn more about The Budlong Southern Chicken, visit https://www.thebudlong.com. To learn more about Evergreen, https://eatevergreen.com. To learn more about the Pumpkin Spice Chicken n' Waffles LTO, follow both at @thebudlong and @eatevergreen on Instagram.

About Craveworthy Brands

Craveworthy Brands, the parent company of Bd's Mongolian Grill, Dirty Dough, Flat Top Grill, Genghis Grill, Hot Chicken Takeover, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap, Lucky Cat Poke Co., Nomad Dawgs, Pastizza Pizza & Pasta, Scramblin' Ed's, Sigri Indian BBQ, Soom Soom Mediterranean, taim Mediterranean Kitchen, The Budlong Southern Chicken and Wing It On!, is dedicated to invigorating and supercharging legacy brands while nurturing and growing emerging brands. The company brings together diverse, yet complementary brands and an accomplished, veteran leadership team in the growing culinary space. In addition to building and operating leading restaurant brands, Craveworthy Brands is active in the communities it serves and creates exciting career opportunities for its team members. Bridging the distinctive individuality of its concepts with a shared culture and spirit of collaboration, the Company's goal is to create truly unique and craveworthy experiences every day, every shift and at every turn. Learn more about Craveworthy and its brands at CraveworthyBrands.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen has been making breakfast better since 2020. Founded by a busy mom who wanted a better breakfast for her kids, Evergreen waffles come in decadent dessert flavors and are so delicious, you would never know they are packed with a full serving of fruits and vegetables. In just four years, Evergreen has established itself as one of the fastest-growing frozen breakfast companies in the country. Today, Evergreen waffles can be found in nearly 4,000 grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Jewel, The Fresh Market and Fresh Thyme. The Evergreen story has been featured by The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Wall Street Journal and more.

SOURCE Craveworthy Brands