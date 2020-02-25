The Buffet at Sycuan Casino Resort Announces Several New Additions

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced several exciting additions to The Buffet including a full-service cocktail bar, All-Day Buffet Passes and nightly dinner themes during the week.

Sycuan's new All-Day Buffet Pass is offered every Monday through Thursday. Guests can enjoy in-and-out-privileges and dine all day at The Buffet for one low price. The price varies based on a player's Club Sycuan Membership status, starting at $39.95 for Gold, $35 for Platinum, $32 for Elite and Diamond and Black card members eat all day for free.

Additionally, Sycuan's brand new Buffet Bar is available to all guests dining in The Buffet. The full-service bar has a special cocktail menu and features a variety of $5 Well Drinks, $4 House Wines by the Glass and $3 Bottled Beer.

Plus, guests can enjoy nightly dinner themes every week from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. including Mom's Home Cooking Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, Western Wednesdays, Flip-it Thursdays and Fisherman's Fridays.

Every Monday night is Monday Mom's Cooking Night, which features an array of home-cooked meals including chicken and dumplings, pot roast, stuffed peppers, fried chicken, pork chops, meatloaf and a plethora of desserts and sides.

On Taco Tuesdays, guests can enjoy an extended Mexican menu to include favorites like chicken mole, Puerto Nuevo shrimp, beef tamales, chiles rellenos, churros and much more.

Western Wednesdays feature all things BBQ from slow smoked brisket, sweet Carolina pulled pork, chicken wings, pork ribs and hot and spicy beef ribs to cornbread, baked beans, coleslaw, caramel apples, s'more bars and double fudge brownies.

During Flip-it Thursdays, delicious ribeyes, New York steaks, top sirloins, teriyaki marinated steaks, Dijon chicken and pesto portabella mushrooms are all grilled on request and accompanied by sautéed mushrooms, whiskey onions and a potato bar.

Lastly, on Fisherman's Fridays, guests can choose from a mixture of seafood dishes including cocktail shrimp, crab legs, grilled swordfish, New England clam chowder, coconut shrimp, cioppino, teriyaki baked salmon, battered cod, calamari, sautéed mussels and clams.

Along with Sycuan's carving board station and nightly dinner themes, The Buffet will continue to serve its full world stations to include Mexican Cuisine, Italian, Asian, Sushi, salad bar and an assortment of desserts.

For more information about the exciting additions at The Buffet, visit www.sycuan.com/restaurants/the-buffet .

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 36 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort

Related Links

http://www.sycuan.com

