The Business Architecture Guild® Announces Innovation Summit And Workshop March 24-26, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today announced the 8th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit will take place in Reston, Virginia on March 24-25, followed by a Scenario-Based Workshop on March 26, 2020. Registration now available https://www.businessarchitectureguild.org/BlankCustom.asp?page=microSummitHome

Designed for executives and practitioners that prioritize business transformation to stay ahead of customer expectations, digital disruption and financial targets, the Innovation Summit and Workshop bring together a cross-section of global industries, experts and proven best practices in the business architecture community. Co-sponsored by the Business Architecture Guild® and the Object Management Group®, attendees will learn how thought leaders from AIG, Fannie Mae, Ford, Nordea, Optus, PG&E, PNC Bank, Raytheon, UPS, USAA and more use business architecture to clarify enterprise needs, steer investments, support customer-centric strategies, optimize operating models, address cross-functional integration, enable strategy execution and deliver triple bottom line performance.

According to William Ulrich, Business Architecture Guild Cofounder, "We are pleased to have yet another opportunity to put on the world's most advanced business architecture Summit, where attendees can engage practitioners who will share new insights and successes. In addition, the Workshop will challenge attendees to apply business architecture to real world scenarios, gaining skills that can be applied immediately in their own organizations."

Targeted Summit discussion topics address how business architecture enables strategic planning, business agility, collaboration, cost transparency, customer self-service, corporate mergers, change management and end-to-end strategy execution.

Immediately following the Summit, the Scenario-based Workshop delivers a hands-on experience for attendees to learn how to apply business architecture to real world scenarios and work in teams to develop solutions leveraging business architecture reference model content.

For those new to the discipline the Innovation Summit is preceded by a free, half-day Business Architecture Primer. Certified Business Architects (CBA)® will receive CEU credits for the entire event.

About the Business Architecture Guild®



The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business architecture practitioners and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source of A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild

Related Links

https://www.businessarchitectureguild.org

