THE BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® PUBLISHES NEW CASE STUDY WITH INSIGHT INTO HOW VSP VISION™ GAINED EXECUTIVE SUPPORT FOR BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE

News provided by

The Business Architecture Guild

18 Oct, 2023, 07:45 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, announced today the release of Business Architecture: A Journey of Acceptance, a new case study that reveals how VSP Vision overcame internal barriers to advance the adoption of business architecture and execute a unified strategy with leadership buy-in and organizational alignment.

Business architecture is the crucial link between strategy and execution.  While the benefits are proven, not every business is familiar with the discipline and may resist change. Now available in the Business Architecture Guild Learning Center® this latest case study includes the challenges VSP's business architecture team encountered in their journey along with the best practices employed to overcome those challenges and gain executive support.  

According to Gary Wright, Senior Manager and Business Architect, VSP Vision, "Today business architecture is integral to delivering VSP's mission with a unified strategy, purposeful innovation, and sustainable impact. While our journey took time, we overcame internal resistance by stepping away from the artifacts, thinking like our stakeholders and communicating value in business terms. As a result, we gained organizational acceptance and executive support for business architecture as a strategy and practice."

VSP Vision also contributed a one-page User Success Story to the Learning Center, which is frequently updated with fresh content, case studies, whitepapers and more. The one-page success stories are ideal for passing on to business leaders who may not have the time to review an entire case study.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

About VSP Vision  

At VSP Vision, our purpose is to empower human potential through sight. As the first national not-for-profit vision benefits company, this is what drives everything we do. For nearly 70 years, VSP has been the leader in health-focused vision care. Every day, the people that power our complementary businesses work together to create a world where everyone can bring their best vision to life. Learn more at vspvision.com.

SOURCE The Business Architecture Guild

Also from this source

NEW BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® CASE STUDY REVEALS EXPANDING ROLE OF BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE AT AUTODESK FOR BUSINESS MODEL TRANSFORMATION

NEW BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® CASE STUDY REVEALS EXPANDING ROLE OF BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE AT AUTODESK FOR BUSINESS MODEL TRANSFORMATION

The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today released Leveraging Business Architecture...

BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® RELEASES ONLINE LEARNING CENTER

The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, today announced its new Business Architecture...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.