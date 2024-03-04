THE BUSINESS OF CULTURE IN MARKETING TAKES CENTER STAGE AT POSSIBLE

MULTIPLE PARTNERS BRINGING BESPOKE PROGRAMMING TO THE EVENT

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE , the premier marquee marketing event, announced today exclusive content that will debut at the 2024 event designed to drive awareness and conversation around cultural and social inclusivity in marketing. This programming will explore the changing social, economic, and demographic trends that have an impact on the future of marketing and how brands can effectively communicate with their audience.

This track will delve into how cultural intelligence can transform marketing strategies, drive businesses to new heights and empower marketers to adapt to changing consumer behaviors that resonate with Gen Z and beyond.

"This year, we aim to embrace the cultural richness of Miami combined with the unlimited creativity and inspiration of our industry community by welcoming diverse thought leaders and storytellers to POSSIBLE. Through our partnerships with Google, Group Black, TelevisaUnivision, Digilearning, She Runs It, and others, POSSIBLE will grow into a well-rounded, immersive event experience by bringing inclusive marketing pioneers to the forefront," said Christian Muche, Co-Founder and CEO of Beyond Ordinary Events. "As POSSIBLE continues to grow, we want to ensure that representation, cultural diversity, unique perspectives and amplifying all voices remains a key pillar in our efforts."

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. POSSIBLE is a tentpole event that brings together the most influential marketing and business leaders, as well as visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture.

The following partners will be a part of the discussion around inclusivity in marketing at POSSIBLE:

Human to Human (brought to you by Google) is an immersive, in-person inclusive leadership experience. Built in partnership with Performance Paradigm, H:H breaks learning paradigms using experiential design to create and sustain behavior change focused specifically on navigating systems, behaviors, and the weight we carry in service of transformative human connection. The experience, initially built for Google Marketers, helps leaders explore how they can build stronger and more productive relationships with the humans on their teams and in their lives across diverse social identities and lived experiences.





, an MBE certified media company dedicated to connecting brands with diverse audiences, joins POSSIBLE this year programming their own stage. Focusing on diverse and inclusive content, community and conversations, Group Black will be amplifying the voices of black and brown tastemakers, industry trailblazers and cultural icons of The New Majority. She Runs It, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, exists to pave the way for more women of every identity, ethnicity and background to lead at every stage of her career in marketing, media, and tech. They are behind #Inclusive100, the industry's first DEI initiative to use data to measure progress and surface the actionable best practices that have proven to make our industry's workforce more diverse and the workplace more inclusive. She Runs It has launched the Marketing, Media, and AdTech Inclusion Index in partnership with Seramount, and will be unveiling early insights from the newly revamped 2024 survey, talking to marketers and other industry execs who are taking action and gaining traction in the movement toward a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable industry.





, the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company, joins POSSIBLE 2024 right in their backyard in . Through dedicated programming and partnerships, they will put a spotlight on the Latino community, showcasing the influence of la cultura during what has quickly become one of the preeminent events for our industry. Across music, sports, food, films and so much more, Latinos are front and center, and TelevisaUnivision's goal is to help marketers meet the moment in reaching and more meaningfully connecting with this growing population. Digilearning, a UK-based charity whose mission is to bridge economic gaps and create opportunities for individuals and countries through digitalization. At POSSIBLE, Digilearning will collaborate with fellow not-for-profit The Creative Ladder to empower a cohort of emerging underrepresented marketing leaders through the #IamPossible initiative. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Miami , the U.S. hub of innovation, this endeavor aims to ignite inspiration among talented individuals shaping the industry's future. Digilearning and The Creative Ladder are poised to continue disrupting the status quo, advocating for talent-driven decisions over traditional backgrounds. Together, they reshape marketing's trajectory, championing meritocracy.

During the event, POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE. The POSSIBLE agenda is live with more speakers, sessions, and celebrity headliners added weekly. Brand marketers attend POSSIBLE for free. The event officially kicks-off Monday, April 15, and extends through Wednesday, April 17. There is still time to register to attend POSSIBLE .

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is the premier marquee marketing event, owned and organized by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global, the second edition will take place on April 15-17, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE is the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, create business opportunities and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Co-Founder Christian Muche, POSSIBLE is fast becoming the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year. Register to attend at possibleevent.com .

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally, MMA Global is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech, adtech, media and other marketer supporting companies, who work collaboratively in architecting the future of marketing, while relentlessly fixated on delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the A helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change by taking on marketing's unanswered questions and challenging our commonly held beliefs. We are committed to science and questioning; believing that creating new & even revolutionary marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo. MMA also works directly with members and business leaders to aggressively adopt peer-driven, proven, science-supported best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions in groundbreaking research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable insights & tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes marketing's future success, while also propelling business growth.

Members include: AT&T Communications, Adobe, Ally Bank, AppsFlyer, Bank of America, Campbell Soup, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Mastercard, McDonald's Corporation, Meta, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Pinterest, Roku, Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York City with regional operations in 14 countries across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

For more information see www.mmaglobal.com .

Press contacts:

Naylet Aguayo

DiGennaro Communications

[email protected]

Chuck Jones

Beyond Ordinary Events

[email protected]

SOURCE POSSIBLE