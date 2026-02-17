The Cake Girl Celebrates 10 Years as Founder Kristina Lavallee Emerges as a National Authority in Custom Cake Design

Florida-based dessert brand marks a decade of award-winning artistry, national media recognition, and accelerating momentum across retail and culinary appearances

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a home-based passion has grown into one of Florida's most recognized dessert brands, with founder Kristina Lavallee emerging as a nationally featured cake artist and trusted expert in custom cake design and baking. In February 2026, The Cake Girl celebrates its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of creative excellence, resilience, and sustained growth led by a Latina entrepreneur redefining the modern cake industry.

Kristina Lavallee, founder of The Cake Girl, is a nationally featured cake artist, entrepreneur, and industry authority known for her award-winning custom cakes, media appearances, and decade of leadership in the dessert space. Kristina Lavallee at The Cake Girl bakery in Tampa, Fla. Known for her hands-on creativity and attention to detail, Lavallee brings artistry and storytelling to every cake-often with a dusting of powdered sugar-while leading one of Florida's most recognized dessert brands.

Lavallee's journey began in 2006, baking from home while refining her craft. Between 2013 and 2016, she expanded into local festivals and markets, where her hand-crafted designs and signature flavors gained early attention. Over the next decade, The Cake Girl evolved from a home-kitchen dream into a nationally visible brand—while remaining rooted in craftsmanship, storytelling, and community.

From Dessert Truck Roots to a Beloved Brand

In 2016, Kristina and her husband, Kirby, launched The Cake Girl Dessert Truck, formally introducing the brand to the Tampa Bay community. The truck quickly built a loyal following and helped popularize the brand's now-iconic mini cupcakes, which became a defining element of The Cake Girl experience.

"Those early years taught us everything about persistence and believing in what we were building," Lavallee said. "We focused on creating something special, one customer at a time."

Brick-and-Mortar Growth

By 2018, The Cake Girl opened its first brick-and-mortar bakery—a 1,000-square-foot space that the team quickly outgrew. Just two and a half years later, the brand expanded into a 2,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art bakery, doubling equipment and production capacity. The growth allowed Lavallee to further elevate her signature style: narrative-driven, highly detailed cakes that transform meaningful moments into edible art.

National Media Recognition

Over the past decade, Lavallee has become a sought-after authority in baking and cake artistry, frequently invited for national media appearances, guest chef roles, and live demonstrations. Her work and expertise have been featured on NBC's Today Show, Food Network, Telemundo's Hoy Día, Access Daily, People Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, Yahoo!, TMZ, and other major outlets.

In December 2024, Lavallee delivered a standout national moment on NBC's Access Daily, surprising host Scott Evans with a deeply personal birthday cake inspired by his interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. The fully edible, hand-sculpted design—paired with flavors tailored to Evans' exact preferences—became one of the episode's most memorable highlights.

Scale, Reach, and Cultural Impact

To date, The Cake Girl has created more than 25,000 custom cakes and served over one million cupcakes, while building a social following exceeding 250,000 across platforms @thecakegirl.

Born in Puerto Rico, Lavallee built her brand through grit and creativity, carving out space as a Latina entrepreneur in an industry where minority-owned businesses remain underrepresented. Her narrative-driven artistry has earned a roster of high-profile clients, including Tom Brady, Jason Momoa, Cardi B, Daymond John, Marcus Lemonis, and Glenn Beck, among others.

Awards, Community Leadership, and What's Next

The Cake Girl has received numerous honors, including Sweetest Bakery in America, multiple Best of the Bay and Best of the Best awards, and commendations from the Florida Senate and Hillsborough County Commissioners.

Lavallee also serves as an Honorary Commander at MacDill Air Force Base, an appointment recognizing her sustained commitment to supporting service members and military families. She is also a recipient of the U.S. Department of Defense Patriot Award, honoring her dedication to creating a supportive work environment for members of the Guard and Reserve. Through The Cake Girl's ongoing community initiatives—including Random Acts of Sweetness and the annual Fill the Van drive—Lavallee and her team donate thousands of dollars in toys and essential goods each year to veterans, foster youth, and families in need.

As the brand marks its milestone anniversary, The Cake Girl is entering its most ambitious chapter yet. In addition to franchising, the company is advancing retail opportunities for its award-winning Crave'n Cups line, with expansion into new consumer channels anticipated later this year. Lavallee is also writing a book chronicling her entrepreneurial journey, with a planned 2027 release, and will continue appearing nationwide as a guest chef and demonstration expert, including upcoming culinary events alongside chefs Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman.

"The momentum is real," Lavallee said. "And the best is still ahead."

About The Cake Girl

Founded by nationally recognized cake artist and entrepreneur Kristina Lavallee, The Cake Girl is an award-winning dessert brand based in Tampa, Florida, specializing in high-end custom cakes, mini cupcakes, and nationwide shipping of its signature Crave'n Cups. Celebrating 10 years in business, the brand continues to expand through media, retail development, and creative collaborations. Learn more at www.thecakegirl.com.

Media Contact:

Kirby Lavallee

813-842-4936

[email protected]

SOURCE The Cake Girl