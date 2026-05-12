The California Regional Centers Announce, "Cyber Safety," a New Animated Lanterman and Friends Series Launching May 12

The new animated release by Lanterman and Friends will provide practical guidance to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families, and support staff on recognizing online scams, identifying red flags, and taking simple precautions to stay safer online.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21 California Regional Centers today announced the launch of "Cyber Safety," a new Lanterman and Friends animated series debuting May 12, 2026 on LantermanandFriends.org and the LANTERMANANDFRIENDS YouTube channel. The release comes on the heels of the highly successful March release of Emergency Preparedness video series featuring Mark Hamill and already watched hundreds of thousands of times.

Supported by the California Regional Centers, the new series is designed to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), families, direct support professionals, and service providers better understand the growing risks of online scams and digital manipulation. Research suggests people with cognitive disabilities face about 48% higher odds of experiencing identity theft than people without disabilities . The series features Carolina Ravassa as Cyber Detective Eva Eldorado. Ravassa is known for numerous screen and voice roles, including Sombra in Overwatch, Raze in VALORANT, and Taliana Martinez in Grand Theft Auto V, along with voice work across animation and interactive entertainment.

Like other Lanterman and Friends releases, Cyber Safety was developed to make important public-information content more clear, relatable, and memorable for audiences who may be underserved by traditional outreach materials. Rather than focusing on fear, the series emphasizes recognition, prevention, and practical action—helping viewers understand not only that online fraud exists, but how to notice warning signs, pause before responding, and seek support when something feels wrong.



"Cyber threats often work by creating confusion, urgency, or false trust," said Mark Wolfe, a parent of a person served by the Regional Centers and Executive Producer of the series. "This series is designed to help our viewers with I/DD, their support and frankly anyone who sees them recognize those patterns, slow down, and better protect themselves before a scam becomes harm."

The series was developed with technical advisory support from GET SAFE, whose work includes safety training for people with disabilities and the professionals and organizations that support them. Cyber Safety was produced by Public Pixels Media, the animation and production company behind Lanterman and Friends. The project's technical advisor was Matt Wilkins, Emergency Management and EHS Manager, Tri-Counties Regional Center.

"Cyber scams succeed when people are pressured to act before they have time to think," said Wilkins. "What makes this series valuable is that it helps break those moments down into recognizable warning signs and practical responses. That kind of preparation can make a real difference for people with I/DD, the professionals who support them, and families alike."

"I am thrilled to perform the voice of Cyber Detective Eva Eldorado in the new Lanterman and Friends animated series. I have a long standing connection to the I/DD community starting with a theatre group I worked with, whose lead actor has Down Syndrome, all the way to today's Comic Cons where I meet many gamers and animation lovers on the spectrum who tell me how the characters I voice have helped them with their own life journeys. Gamers naturally spend a lot of time online, and the skills and safeguards this series teaches everyone about cyber scams I believe will help prevent them from becoming victims." said Carolina Ravassa, voice of Cyber Detective Eva Eldorado.

Launching May 12, Cyber Safety joins the growing Lanterman and Friends library of animated public-information content created to support better understanding of California's Regional Center system and related life topics for people with I/DD, families, and service providers. The new series is available commercial free at LantermanandFriends.org and on the LANTERMANANDFRIENDS YouTube channel. Today's release includes English, Spanish and ASL. An additional 17 languages will roll out over time.

About Lanterman and Friends

With more than half a million views, Lanterman and Friends is the 5-time Webby Anthem Award-winning public-information initiative created to help make California's Regional Center services and related life topics more understandable for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families, and service providers.

About the California Regional Centers

California's 21 nonprofit Regional Centers coordinate and provide access to services and supports for Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Working in partnership with the California Department of Developmental Services, the Regional Centers help individuals pursue greater independence, opportunity, and inclusion in community life.

About Public Pixels Media

Public Pixels Media is a California-based animation and production company that creates story-driven content for public agencies, nonprofits, and mission-focused organizations. Drawing on experienced entertainment talent and efficient production methods, Public Pixels Media develops clear, engaging media that helps important information connect with diverse audiences.

SOURCE Public Pixels Media; California Regional Centers