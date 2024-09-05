The Campbell Set to Deliver Elevated Living in Charlotte's South End

Refined Apartments Redefining Luxury Living Now Pre-leasing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campbell, a 12-story, 117-unit boutique multifamily community in the heart of Charlotte's South End and adjacent to the charming Dilworth neighborhood, is pleased to announce that it is now pre-leasing units with move-ins starting this month. Abacus Capital developed the project in partnership with JE Dunn Capital Partners and L&B Realty Advisors. Upon delivery, The Campbell will be professionally managed by Greystar.

The Campbell is now accepting pre-leases for the 117 apartments in the the 12-story boutique community.

"We're very excited to begin pre-leasing at The Campbell," Mason Ellerbe, a Partner at Abacus Capital said. "The boutique scale, unimpeded city views, designer finishes and unique and highly walkable location on the Dilworth side of South End will set this project apart from the multifamily stock that has historically been built in the submarket."

The Campbell's residences will be differentiated from the rest of the South End rental submarket by the generous size of its units, averaging nearly 1,200 SF, roughly 50% larger than the "typical" South End apartment.

With one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that range from 746 SF to 1,718 SF The Campbell is designed to cater to the city's most discerning renters. Designer finishes include chef's kitchens equipped with gas stoves, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom walk-in closets and smart technology throughout. Built-in wine fridges and expansive balcony terraces will be a standard feature in the majority of The Campbell's residences. The parking garage will occupy floors one through four with apartments across floors five through twelve. Bordered by the Dilworth neighborhood and surrounding low-rise buildings, every apartment will have a sweeping view above the city's famous tree canopy.

A sky terrace on the twelfth floor with city skyline views is the highlight of the community amenities. Others include a state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounge with golf simulator and catering kitchen, private co-working spaces with a reservable conference room, dedicated parking garage with gated access, dog spa and bike room as well as onsite retail.

The Campbell will boast a Walk Score of 96. The community provides convenient access to local retail and transportation options, with Publix located 0.1 miles away and the East-West Lynx Light Rail station 0.25 miles away.

Wes McAdams, managing partner at Abacus Capital, said, "We intentionally positioned the project to appeal to a more discerning renter cohort than the average South End apartment building. With the best retail and restaurants in South End at Atherton Mill and the Design District out The Campbell's front door, and the historic Dilworth neighborhood's tree-lined streets out its back door, future residents should be able to enjoy all the benefits of elevated city living," he said.

The Campbell was developed on the historical site of Campbell's Greenhouses, a beloved plant nursery that supplied residents of the city with beautiful orchids for decades before selling in late 2022 to make way for Abacus' high-rise apartment project by the same name. Residents can expect to see subtle nods to the site's botanical history in The Campbell's custom art and curated interior design throughout the project.

Abacus indicated that it should have several exciting retail announcements to make in the weeks ahead as it prepares for the first residents to take occupancy at The Campbell.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit thecampbellclt.com.

About Abacus Capital

Launched in 2018, Abacus Capital is a multi-strategy product type agnostic real estate investor that seeks out special situations or other tactical opportunities in which to deploy its capital, institutional experience, relationships and hands-on, solution-oriented approach to creating and/or unlocking value and driving investment outperformance on behalf of its partners and clients. The principals of Abacus Capital have over 40 years of real estate investing experience and have acquired or developed over 17.0M square feet of commercial real estate with a total capitalization in excess of $4.0B. Please visit www.abacuscapitalusa.com for more information.

