The Canela.TV App Debuts on Samsung TV

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canela.TV , one of the first AVOD streaming services for U.S. Hispanics, today announced the official launch of its app on Samsung TV.

Samsung TV owners users can now enjoy a complete library of Spanish-language movies and series with the Canela.TV app on VOD and on linear FAST Channels. Integrated into Samsung's Smart TV platform, Samsung TV owners can access 27 global and local channels without any active subscription or getting an additional DTH connection. The content is unique to Samsung TV owners users and offers free, ad-supported content across a variety of genres.

The content available on the Canela.TV app includes:

Action Movies: Van Damme en el Infierno, Stallone en "Distraccion", Steven Segal es "Mercenario Por Justicia" Morgan Freeman , and Antonio Banderas en "El Codigo"

en el Infierno, Stallone en "Distraccion", es "Mercenario Por Justicia" , and en "El Codigo" Best Classic Collection: Pedro Infante , El Santo, Tin Tan, Maria Felix .

, El Santo, Tin Tan, . Suspenseful series: La Ruta Blanca, Chapo, el escape del Siglo, Tres Caines , Esmeraldas

La Ruta Blanca, Chapo, el escape del Siglo, , Esmeraldas Traditional Novelas: El Talisman, Gata Salvaje, Acorralada, Corazon Apasionado

"We want to be where the consumers are, whether at home spending time in front of the TV or on the go with their smartphones," said Isabel Rafferty, founder & CEO of Canela Media. "Canela.TV making its way onto Samsung TV was born out of consumer demand for entertainment in the convenience of an app. We are tremendously excited to get our content in front of so many people in the Samsung ecosystem."

Canela.TV users can access all of Canela Music content as well. Featuring a combination of linear and VOD, Canela Music offers a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.

Canela.TV is also available on Samsung TV Plus devices on channel 1272. For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading digital media technology company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.

Canela Media reaches more than 22 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites and influencer database. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. Hispanics.

Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the third largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Fugel

[email protected]

845-657-4202

SOURCE Canela Media