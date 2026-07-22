The Carlson Law Firm Investigating Patient Abuse Claims Involving Eglin Air Force Base Physician

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carlson Law Firm is investigating potential claims involving allegations of sexual misconduct and medical impropriety tied to care provided at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and is asking other current or former patients who may have experienced similar conduct to come forward.

The firm is representing an unnamed client, an active-duty service member, who alleges a sexual assault occurred during a medical procedure performed in early 2025 at Eglin's hospital by Maj. Joseph Cook, a military physician in gastroenterology.

Our client underwent what was described as a routine hemorrhoid banding procedure and was told it would be a simple, in-and-out appointment. During the procedure, our client alleges the physician inserted his fingers into her vagina during what was described as a follow-up digital exam, repeated the contact, and then proceeded to a rectal exam without explanation. The client further alleges the physician did not change gloves between contacts, raising serious sanitary concerns.

According to the client, military prosecutors later declined to pursue a court-martial, despite allegations that the physician acknowledged during the investigation that he knew contact occurred but did not address it with the patient.

The client retained counsel with The Carlson Law Firm to pursue justice.

"This case raises troubling questions about patient safety, informed consent, accountability and whether there may be others who experienced similar conduct but did not know where to turn," said William Rossick, Partner for The Carlson Law Firm. "No patient should leave a medical appointment questioning whether they were violated. If similar incidents have occurred, those patients deserve to be heard."

The firm said it is particularly concerned by allegations that the conduct may have been dismissed as a "slip" and by assertions that there may be systemic gaps in how alleged misconduct occurring in medical settings is handled, especially when it intersects with military sexual assault reporting systems.

Patients or former patients who underwent medical procedures at Eglin Air Force Base and experienced similar conduct, inappropriate touching, unexplained examinations, or dismissive responses after raising concerns are encouraged to come forward.

The client's identity is being withheld to protect her privacy.

The Carlson Law Firm is continuing its investigation into potential civil claims related to alleged patient abuse, institutional failures and possible systemic misconduct.

About The Carlson Law Firm

The Carlson Law Firm is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm dedicated to delivering compassionate, client-focused legal representation. Our personal injury attorneys are known for achieving record-breaking results. We handle cases involving auto and trucking accidents, workplace injuries, defective products, dangerous drugs, birth injuries, sexual assaults, wrongful death and more. Our team is committed to securing justice and meaningful recovery for individuals and families impacted by negligence and injustice.

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